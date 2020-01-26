Barbara J. Lehman

Barbara J. Lehman, 80, of Hibbing, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Guardian Angels Health Care Center, Hibbing.

She was born Nov. 13, 1939, in Cook, to Everett and Erna Eddy. Barbara married Earl Lehman in Bear River, Minn., on Feb. 25, 1956, and they then made their home in Hibbing where she was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She had worked at the Shirt Factory in Chisholm before working for American Linen for many years. Whether it was baking or cooking for funeral lunches or helping with the white elephant sale, Barbara loved being a part of her church family. Her family life was spent raising the children she loved and making her home a place of love and comfort. The things she loved to do include reading, sewing, gardening and camping with her family. The family would like to thank the staff at Guardian Angels for the compassionate given to Barbara while under their care.

She is survived by her husband, Earl; her children: Russell (Sally) Lehman of Hibbing, Kathleen (Lester) Johnson of Balkan, Karen Lehman of Virginia Beach, Va., Gary (Vandy) Lehman of Lakeside, Calif., and Janet (Frank) Dorry of Hibbing; siblings: Ernest (Darlene Johnson) Eddy of Virginia, Marjorie Wallin of Gheen, and Wally Eddy of Chisholm; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and longtime friends, Kathie Havener and Brenda Pocquette.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Duane in 2009.

Funeral: Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Visitation: Will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the Dougherty Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To send flowers to the family of Barbara Lehman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Visitation begins.
Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
501 E. 23rd Street
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Visitation begins.
Jan 28
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
11:00AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
501 E. 23rd Street
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries