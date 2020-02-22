Barbara Caroline Vesel, 86, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, following a brief illness.
She was born on July 19, 1933, to Archie and Sally (Hamnes) Beel. After graduating from Hibbing High School in 1951, she married Henry Vesel on Aug. 20, 1951. Together they had four children. This began her lifelong career as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Barbara also worked as a fire tower attendant for the Minnesota DNR in the 1970s.
Barbara loved spending time with her siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an open-door policy, the coffee was always hot, and the snacks were always on the table.
Barbara enjoyed playing cards and board games, doing Sudoku/crossword puzzles, throwing horseshoes, bowling, camping, hunting, fishing, and archery. She was a dedicated race fan, always cheering on her sons, grandson and nephews from the stands. She also loved to follow her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.
Barbara is survived by her children: Steve (Cindy) Vesel, David (Laurie) Vesel, Bryan (Kris) Vesel and Jenny (Scott) Samarzja; grandchildren: Derek (Steph) Vesel, Bryanne (Bill) Fredette, Shawn (Heather) Vesel, Jesse (Michelle) Vesel, Kaitlyn Vesel, Brett Vesel, and Riley, Wyatt, Avery, and Nolan Samarzja; great-grandchildren: Kylee, Jordan, Allie, Dylan, Owen, and Nora; her siblings: Beatrice (Marvin) Adams, Fred (Maureen) Beel, Nancy (Doyle Birdsall) Bednar; brother-in-law, Danny Brown; sister-in-law and lifelong friend, Betty Vesel; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry; and sisters, Joan Trenberth and Jean Brown.
The family would like to express gratitude to the caring staff at Fairview Hospice and Recover Health for the excellent, compassionate care they showed to Barbara. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Fairview Hospice.
Funeral: A memorial service for Barbara will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Steve Tomberlin will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial: Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
