Barbara Ann Sobey

Barbara Ann (Weber) Sobey of Moose Lake, Minn.
After a long and courageous battle with dementia, Barb passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Diamond Willow in Cloquet, Minn., at the age of 71.
Barb was a proud Iron Ranger. She grew up in Kelly Lake, where she developed a lifelong love of the outdoors. Barb was extremely athletic and had a competitive streak. She was a spirited child who loved spending time with her grandmother and visiting the family farm during the summer. As an adult, Barb moved from Hibbing to Moose Lake. After she retired from JCPenney in 2005, Barb and her husband Don moved to Pearce, Ariz., where they learned to love the desert and built a beautiful home. Eager to spend more time with their children and grandchildren, Barb and Don returned to Moose Lake in the fall of 2017.
Barb loved to fish, but even more than fishing she loved needling her husband about catching more fish. She enjoyed anything outside: taking long walks with her husband and dog Annie, water skiing, downhill skiing, golf, motorcycle trips with her husband and friends, and camping with family. She enjoyed sewing and spent countless hours doing cross stitch and embroidery. Later in life, she enjoyed stained glass projects and painting. Barb was a ridiculously good cook and talented baker. Her family and friends raved about her rhubarb roll, and her peach pie could bring you to tears.
Barb treasured every moment she had to enjoy with her children and grandchildren. She was feisty, funny, kind, and stubborn (although she preferred to call it ‘determined’). Dementia stole many things over the years, but it never took Barb’s spirit.
Barb is survived by her husband, Don Sobey; daughters, Lori Gates (Chad) Sande of Orono, Minn., and Tracy Gates (Jeff) Olson of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; stepdaughter, Sasha (Bob) Moss of International Falls, Minn.; grandchildren: Justin, Dylan, Hayden, Ryan, Mitchell, Maxwell, Piper and Keegan; brothers, Bruce (Karen) Weber of Pengilly, and Paul (Lisa) Weber of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; numerous nieces and nephews; and Annie, her beloved dog.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Edna Weber of Hibbing; and mother- and father-in-law, Carol and Bill Sobey of Sunsites, Ariz.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation of care given to Barb and her family by the staff of Diamond Willow in Cloquet and the St. Croix Hospice program. In lieu of any memorials, Barb would have suggested you give more of yourself to your faith community and/or find quiet compassionate ways to help others.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Barnum United Methodist Church, 3762 Front Street, Barnum, MN 55707.
