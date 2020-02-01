Barbara Ann Dillon Hoene

Barb was born on Sept. 26, 1932, in Hibbing, and died on Jan. 29, 2020, at 87 years old, in Duluth.
She was very much loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
Barb began her work career at age 15 as a librarian in the children’s section of the Hibbing library. In 1954, she graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing and worked as a nurse prior to marriage and having children. She later returned to work as a surgical nurse in the ICU at St Mary’s Hospital while raising her family. In 1971, she took the position of supervisor of nursing care at the Duluth Clinic and eventually advanced to the role of Director of Nursing Services there until her retirement in 1995. She and Herb shared many activities together including gardening, cooking, fishing, bridge clubs, singing, entertaining, and church service. Barb had many individual passions: book clubs, bridge clubs, floral design, oil/watercolor painting, cooking/baking/canning, quilting, and walking/hiking. In retirement, she worked at the UMD Bookstore and volunteered at the UMD Tweed Art Gallery.
Barb was a dedicated parishioner at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary and School and volunteered in many capacities - Catholic Eucharist minister, lector, school/parish committee member. In retirement she became a director at Birthright and Together for Life Center. Barb had many gifts including a great sense of humor, she loved to laugh, and she was a wonderful hostess and friend to all around her.
Our family is especially grateful to all the wonderful, caring people who helped Barb along the way, most especially the entire staff of the Franciscan Health Center and Essential Health Hospice.
She is survived by her remaining children: Sarah Serre (Dave Litecky) of Duluth, Jeanne (Ty) Fayfield of Orono, Minn., George (Jill) Hoene of Bloomington, Minn., Martha (Larry) Dabrow of North Tustin, Calif., Tom Serre of Duluth, Doug Dalager of Superior, and Jim Gilligan of Tucson, Ariz. She dearly loved her 14 grandchildren: Zachary (Stephanie) Serre, Tim Serre, Alyssa (Jeff) Cremin, Joe (Jorid) Serre, Elena Fayfield, Owen Fayfield, Jessica Gilligan, Ashley (Ryan) Swango, Christine Hoene, Emily Hoene, Katie Dalager, Laura Dalager, Haley Dabrow, John Dabrow; and her nine great-grandchildren. She left behind many beloved nieces and nephews, and a lovely circle of treasured, longtime friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Herb Hoene (2012); her daughters, Mary Hoene Gilligan and Diane Hoene Madden; her parents, Gerald and Hope Lind Dillon; her siblings, Geraldine (Dean) Janes, Patricia (John) Mestek and James (Dorothy) Dillon.
Wake: Service takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. 2nd St., Duluth, MN 55805, 218-727-3555.
Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, 2801 E. 4th St. Duluth, MN.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral Friday.
Burial: Immediately after Mass at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Star of the North Maternity Home, 11 East Superior, Suite #273, Duluth, MN 55802, and/or Stella Maris Academy, 2802 E. 4th Street, Duluth, MN 55812.
