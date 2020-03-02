Barb and Stu Dye

We all wondered how Stu would do without Barb, his wife, of 58 years. Barb had been in hospice care at their son, Scott and Bernadette Dye’s home since Jan. 1, 2020. I guess God wondered too and thought it better that they go together. Stu passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, and Barb passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Stu Dye was born Feb. 23, 1943, to Saili and Howard Dye and he graduated from Hibbing High School in 1961. Barb was born Feb. 8, 1945, to Muriel and Wayne Dixon and attended Hibbing High School.
Barb and Stu were married Dec. 8, 1961, and made their home in Big Lake, Minn.; in Vinton, Iowa; and lived various other places as they moved for Stu’s work and eventually returned back home to Hibbing. Once back in the Hibbing area, Barb and Stu owned Dyes Northland Sports with Scott and Bernadette. They loved visiting with customers and were avid hockey fans watching two of their grandchildren, Matthew and Katie, at every single game.
They also attended swim meets, dance recitals, stock car races, baseball games and softball games where they bragged about their grandchildren to all who would listen! Barb and Stu cherished the time they had with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the family cabin at Lawrence Lake where many card games, washer contests and Margaritas were had! Stu was a member of the Bucket Mouth Bass Fishing Club and a frequent participant in the Blue Lake Classics. Barb was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church and spent much free time sewing and of course keeping after Stu! Family was the most important part of their life. Their house was the house that hosted many of the family and extended family for the holidays for years. They always had room at the table for one more! The family would also like to thank the Fairview Hospice staff for being so kind and caring with Stu and Barb, we couldn’t have done it without you.
Stu and Barb are survived by their children, Scott (Bernadette) Dye of Hibbing, Rick (Anne) Dye of Canton, Mich., and Dianna (Donny) Burkey of Vinton, Iowa; seven grandchildren: Matthew (Alyssa) Dye of Hibbing, Maggie (Jon Dittbenner) Dye of Broomfield, Colo., Katie (Kyle Erickson) Dye of Hibbing, Joshua Dye of Canton, Mich., Samantha Dye of Canton, Mich., Brandon (Kori Jackson)Tharp of Vinton, Iowa, Bree Tharp of Vinton, Iowa; and great-grandchildren, Maisie and Briggs Dye, (Matthew and Alyssa’s children). Barb’s surviving siblings include: Larry (Janet) Dixon, John (Kathy) Dixon, Katie (Roger) Hamrick, Diane (Jerry) Sanborn, Patti (Perry) Haverkamp, Wayne (Vicki) Dixon and Stu’s sister-in-law Emily Dye.
They were preceded in death by Stu’s father, Howard Dye; mother, Saili; and stepfather, Richard Graff; his brothers, Stanley Dye and Kenneth Dye; Barb’s parents, Muriel and Wayne Dixon; and brother-in-law, Jim Sirjord. They will be sadly missed by all!
Funeral: Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
Interment: Will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
We also will be heading to gather at Checcos Tavern for one last yahoo. Cigars are optional!
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
