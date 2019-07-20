Aune Violet Kangas, age 93, of Hibbing, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 in St. Luke’s Hospital with her family by her side.
She was born March 17, 1926 in Hibbing, the daughter of David and Hanna (Kallio) Aho, and was a graduate of Hibbing High school. Aune worked for Consolidated Aircraft in San Diego Calif., and for a munitions factory in Ft. Wayne, Ind. to support the United States war effort during WWII. She married Sulo Kangas in August of 1948 in Hibbing, and has lived here ever since. Aune played many gigs as a drummer for her brother Walt’s Anderson Orchestra. She was employed at Duluth Avionics and Super One, and attended the First Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Maple Hill Senior Citizens, the Maple Community Center, the Hibbing Farmer’s Market, was a Hospitality Host at Ironworld, and was a former 4-H leader. Aune was an artist, loved to garden, enjoyed raising violets and farm animals. Her most cherished times came when spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Aune is survived by children, Glenn (Debbie) Kangas, Gary (Kathy) Kangas, Walter Kangas and Dianne (Vance) Giroux, all of Hibbing; grandchildren, Amy Kangas, Nicole Scott, David Kangas, Becky (Aaron) Mayo, Michael Kangas, Jake (Arlene) Kangas, Jeremy Warren, Eric Warren, Hanna Giroux and Corbin Giroux; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Conner, Cody, Maggie, David, Jr., Daniel, Joe, Clark, Daphne, Mariah, Tanner, Devin, Rhianna, Laela, Jane, Destiny, Jace and Emberly; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sulo; brothers, Bill, Walter, Ernest and Wayne; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Kangas.
Funeral: The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.