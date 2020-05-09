Arthur Charles Lindholm, 69, of Minneapolis, passed away May 3, 2020, after a brief battle with Covid-19.
Arthur was born Oct. 25, 1950, and spent his early childhood in the Minnetonka area but moved to Hibbing in 1964 with his family. After graduating from Hibbing High School in 1968, he returned to the Minneapolis area to attend the University of Minnesota, entering the field of accounting. Arthur was very independent, a man of honesty, integrity and kindness, who rose to meet the challenges of life with dignity and perseverance. He explored his Scandinavian roots through the American Swedish Institute, learning Swedish and some Norwegian, and choosing to get his world news via Swedish newspapers.
Arthur is survived by his sister, Linda (Daniel) Sloan of Westpoint Va.; half-sisters, Ann (David) Barnes of Plymouth Minn., and Nancy Lind of Friday Harbor Wash.; cousins, James (Kristie) Lundstrom of Minnetonka and Carol Lundstrom of Minneapolis; and numerous nephews and nieces. Art was a really good guy and will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Helen (Lundstrom) Lindholm; and half-sisters, Pamela Nichols and Madeline Quast Numbers.
Funeral: Interment will be at Crystal Lake Cemetery. A private memorial will be held at a future time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.