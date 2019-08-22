Arnold Jacob Eliason, 74, died peacefully on Saturday Aug. 3, 2019, at his home in Fountain Valley, Calif., surrounded by family.
Arnold was born in Hibbing, Minn., on March 1, 1945, to Verner and Laura (Zaitz) Eliason. He enjoyed keeping up with high school wrestling over the years and was an avid antique collector. He loved sports and especially loved the MN Twins and the MN Vikings.
He will be greatly missed by his daughters: Shelli (Richard) Folz of Mounds View, Minn., and Jackie (Don) Eisenmenger of North Branch, Minn.; brother, Ed (Alma) Eliason of Missouri; grandchildren: Nicole (Mark), Matthew (Kelly) and Derrick (Grace); great-grandchildren: Jacob, Everly and Silas.
Arnold was preceded in death by brothers: Will, Herb and twin brother, Art; sister, Ruth and infant sister, Mary; and parents Verner and Laura.
