Arlys Elmira Hilde

Arlys Elmira Hilde, 91, of Hibbing, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

She was born in Faulkton, S.D., on April 4, 1929, to Albin and Lillian (Corkin) Nystrom. Arlys moved to Hibbing in 1961, was a member of the Church of Christ for many years and was married to Elmer Hilde in 1975. She volunteered at Leisure Hills calling bingo and baking delicious cookies. Arlys was an active member of the Mesaba Chapter 211, Order of Eastern Star and both the Hibbing golf and bowling leagues.

Arlys is survived by her children, Alan (Sally) Kotschevar of Winona, Minn., and Carol (Karl) Rigby of Spring Lake, Mich.; five grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; brother, R. Keith Nystrom; and sister-in-law, Rose Keller.

Funeral: A private family service was held at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing and Rev. Stacy Sikes with the Church of Christ in Hibbing officiated.

Burial: Private interment at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

