Arlene Lucille Stenulson Bloczynski-Mankus, 92, currently of Zavalla, Texas, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, Texas.
Arlene was born Feb. 4, 1928, in Arena, Wis., to Leah Rose (Schoolcraft) and Albert Theodore Stenulson, Sr. Previously of Wisconsin and Minnesota, she had resided in Zavalla, Texas for five years.
Survivors include her children, Clarence Bloczynski and wife Dianna of Alaska, Cheryl Gaertner of Texas, Zigmund Mankus, Jr. and wife Sandy, Roberta DeMattia and husband Doug, and Terrance Mankus, all of Minnesota; sisters, Irene Warburton and husband Don of Oregon, Margie Marsh and husband Glen of California, and Carol Nordby of Wisconsin; brothers, Donald Stenulson and wife Elaine of Arizona, Lewis Stenulson of California, and Albert Stenulson, Jr. of Texas; sisters-in-law, Alberta Stenulson of Idaho, and Debbie Avery and husband Richard of Minnesota; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Zigmund Mankus, Sr.; daughters, Connie DeDenko and Beverly Nefzger; twin daughters, Arlene and Arlane Bloczynski; sons, Harvey Bloczynski, David Bloczynski, and Fredrick Mankus; and grandson, Jason Voeller.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, Texas directors.
