Anthony “Tony” G. Marino, 69, of Angora, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence.
Anthony Gene Marino, was born June 15, 1950, in Hibbing, to Anthony and Lillian (Wirkkula) Marino. He was born and raised in Pool Location and he loved Pool. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1969, where he played/tried all sports. Following high school, Tony enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served in Vietnam. His heart was always with The 173rd "The Herd" Airborne. Tony worked 20+ years at Hibbing Taconite.
Tony enjoyed the outdoors and nature. He was very proud of his land in Angora. He loved watching his granddaughter in swimming meets and genuinely just loved all three of his grandchildren.
Tony was always right and straight to the point. He could very much be a S.O.B. at times. He always had a heart of gold and was very compassionate and caring. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughter, Nadeana (Matt) Reitmeier of Mountain Iron; grandchildren, Victoria, Layla, and Gianni (Gus); special nephew, Kevin (Ashley) Marino, Delancy, Zeke, Brooks, and Antonio; numerous other nieces and nephews which hold dear; brothers, William “Bucko” (Rosemary) Marino and Allen Marino; and sister, Josie Marino.
He was preceded in death by his parents; numerous aunts and uncles; and Jason McDonald.
Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. Pastor Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial: Will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery.
