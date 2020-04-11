Anthony Oreste Banal

Anthony (Tony) Oreste Banal, 56, died suddenly Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home in Henderson, Nev.
Tony was born June 6, 1963, to his loving parents Theodore Sr. and Mary (Fairchild) Banal. He attended Chisholm schools, graduating in 1981. While growing up he played football and hockey and carried his love for the game(s) throughout his adulthood. He was confirmed in his faith at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. He attended the University of MN-Duluth and North Dakota State University-Fargo graduating in 1986 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for 3M Company and Imation for many years and boasted nine patent receiving inventions mostly involving his specialty injection molding. He was most recently with Berry Global in Nevada. He was most joyous on the lakes, enjoying a campfire, and spending time with family.
Tony is survived by his children: Andrew (26) and wife, Molly Banal, of Minneapolis, Minn., Anthony M. Banal (25) of Fort Benning, Ga., and Samantha Banal (21) of Fargo, N.D.; and his granddaughter “sunshine” Lily Lucille Banal (daughter of Andrew and Molly); his former spouse, and mother of his children, Julie Banal of Baxter, Minn.; parents, Theodore Sr. and Mary (Fairchild) Banal of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; his twin brother and best friend, Ted Jr. (Jennifer) Banal of New Ulm, Minn.; sister Melanie (Ed) Soler of Shoreview, Minn.; and his nephews: Jeff Banal, Cody Banal, Nick Banal; and nieces, Brielle Soler and Tayden Solar; and many other beloved family members, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Todd; paternal grandparents, Oreste and Karin Banal; and maternal grandparents, Stephen and Helen Fairchild.
Funeral: A memorial service and further celebrations of life will be announced once all precautions and restrictions regarding COVID-19 are lifted.
