Anne E. Bartalini

Anne Evanoff Bartalini passed away on Sunday, Dec.1, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
She was born in Calumet, Minn., the seventh child of Sam and Anna Evanoff.
She was a graduate of Greenway High School and the Minneapolis School of Business. Anne was very active with Children’s Hospital of Oakland, California Home Society and several units of the P.T.A.
She was a lifelong avid Oakland Raiders fan, attending all home games, a multitude of away games, and all the Raiders Super Bowl appearances. She was an excellent bowler and a serious bridge player, enjoying games with many friends.
Anne is survived by her husband of 67 years, retired California Superior Court Judge C. Richard Bartalini; daughter, Denise A. Bartalini of Alameda; son, Robert C. (Karen) Bartalini of Medford, Ore.; son, David C. Bartalini of Alameda; granddaughter, Jessica A. Bartalini of Spokane, Wash.; grandson, Christopher R. (Aimee) Bartalini of Medford, Ore.; great-grandson, Joshua and great-granddaughter, Jordan, both of Medford, Ore.; and sister, Barbara Cleland of Indiana, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: John, Jim, Sam, Christi and Bill; and sisters, Mary Miller and Clara Kohler.
Funeral: Services will be private with a celebration of life being held at a later date.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the animal shelter or rescue organization of your choice.
