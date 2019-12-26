Anna Yahrmatter passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the age of 93. The Lord told her husband, Fred Yahrmatter, that it was time to bring her home to Heaven. Anna longed for the day that she and Fred could be back together again, as 29 years is a long time to be apart.
Anna was born on Feb. 23, 1926, to Eli and Annie Krynovich of Buhl. As children we had the best birthdays, holidays and vacations to Colorado. Thank you Mom and Dad for raising us right, making us always feel safe, secure and loved. We will miss her kisses and waves from the apartment window, the Klondike bars and Coke we enjoyed with her.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Linda (Bruce) Hendrickson of Phoenix, Ariz.; her son, Fred (Peggy) of Morrison, Colo.; granddaughter, Lara (Gino) DeGuiseppi of Grand Rapids, Minn.; grandson, Adam Tupa of Phoenix, Ariz.; and great-granddaughters, Piper and Kaitlin.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, George Krynovich; and sisters, Delores Burns and Mildred Bruich. We would like to express our thanks to Lara for taking such good care of her with love and compassion in her final days, and Jackie and Rick Cannata for caring for our mother as if she was a member of their own family, the staff at the Lee Center and the Emerald’s Nursing Home.
Funeral: Services for Anna will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Milos Zivkovic will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Monday.
Burial: Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
