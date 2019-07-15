Dear Friends,
On July 15, 2019, I, Anna Kirnyczuk Antilla, left this world to reunite with family in the heavenly kingdom of our Father. I’ve had a truly blessed life on Earth and want to thank all of my friends with whom I have shared this life with. Also I want to express my appreciation to all of you former students who have reached out to me recently with calls, visits and help.
My loving caregivers: Kathy, Linda, Denny and friends and relatives who helped in any way to make my final days easier, thank you. A special note of gratitude to Deann Zuk, Holly Gruwell and Dr. Chris Ketchmark for the roles you played in easing my final responsibilities.
I am survived by sister, Kathy Brown; brother, Anton (Robin) Kirnyczuk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
I was preceded in death by my husband, Lloyd; parents, Peter and Olha Kirnyczuk; and brother, Michael Kirnyczuk.
There will be no service.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkins-Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th St., Cloquet.
