Dear Friends,

On July 15, 2019, I, Anna Kirnyczuk Antilla, left this world to reunite with family in the heavenly kingdom of our Father. I’ve had a truly blessed life on Earth and want to thank all of my friends with whom I have shared this life with. Also I want to express my appreciation to all of you former students who have reached out to me recently with calls, visits and help.

My loving caregivers: Kathy, Linda, Denny and friends and relatives who helped in any way to make my final days easier, thank you. A special note of gratitude to Deann Zuk, Holly Gruwell and Dr. Chris Ketchmark for the roles you played in easing my final responsibilities.

I am survived by sister, Kathy Brown; brother, Anton (Robin) Kirnyczuk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

I was preceded in death by my husband, Lloyd; parents, Peter and Olha Kirnyczuk; and brother, Michael Kirnyczuk.

There will be no service.

Arrangements entrusted to Atkins-Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th St., Cloquet.

