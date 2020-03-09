Ann Marie Simon

Ann Marie Simon, 62, of Chisholm, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home.

A lifelong Chisholm resident, she was born on Sept. 2, 1957, to Dominic and LuAnne (Gross) Paleri. Ann attended Chisholm schools and was united in marriage to Edward T. Simon on Dec. 16, 1979, in Chisholm.

Ann loved to volunteer and was very caring and compassionate with people. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and attended all of their activities.

She is survived by her husband, Edward; sons, Joshua (Jaclyn) Simon of Chisholm, Justin (Mary) Simon of Virginia; grandchildren: Robert, Thomas, Bennett, Jack, Charlotte, Anna, John; sister, Lynda Larson of Sioux City, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral: A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. Celebrant will be Rev. Anthony Craig.

Visitation: Will be from 6 to 8 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. recitation of the rosary on Wednesday, March 11, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Burial: Inurnment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.

