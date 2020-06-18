Ann Marie Cabeen

Born Ann Marie Nordstrom in Hibbing, Minn., on June 3, 1929, she was the only child of Olaf Nestor Nordstrom and Mildred Shirley (Bussey) Nordstrom. At age 12, Ann moved with her parents to Los Angeles, Calif., where she graduated from John C. Fremont High School.
On Nov. 12, 1949, she married Joseph (Jay) Constantin Cabeen at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, Calif., and was a devoted companion to him throughout their 60 years together.
In 1960, she and Jay welcomed daughter, Sheri, into their lives. In 1973, the family moved to Fallbrook, Calif. Ann worked as a bookkeeper for nearly 30 years and was an active member in the Catholic church for 70 years.
Ann and Jay relocated to Bullhead City, Ariz., in 2004. In retirement, Ann enjoyed trekking across the U.S. with Jay, solving Sudoku puzzles, reading, keeping up with current events, and doing a little gambling at Laughlin casinos. She especially loved being with family and friends during the many summers she and Jay spent in Hibbing.
Ann died on May 27, 2020, in Fallbrook, surrounded by family. She was 90 years old. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who had a gift for listening and giving sage advice.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheri Cully (Steve); grandchildren: Adriana Martinez Wehmeyer (Jeremy), Andre Martinez (Ruth), Jay Martinez (Brittany), and Jade Gidley; great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Harloe, Averie, and Emmalee Ann; and extended family in California, Arizona, Minnesota and Louisiana.
Funeral: A memorial service is planned for Friday, July 31, but may be limited in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burial: Ann will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery alongside her husband.
Memorials: Rather than sending flowers, consider making a contribution in her memory to one of her favorite charities: Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children, Make a Wish Foundation, or to the American Cancer Society.
