Ann Kitchen, 88, lifelong resident of the Iron Range, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Lustilas Alternative Senior Living in Hibbing.
She was born Nov. 25, 1931, to John and Sophie (Micharczyk) Jadron in Chisholm. Ann graduated from Chisholm High School. After graduation she moved to Hibbing, residing at the YWCA. She always referred to those days as the best times of her life and we heard stories of her and her friends sneaking out at night past the house mother!
Ann was united in marriage to Bob Kitchen on Aug. 27, 1955, and they were married for 54 years. Ann and Bob loved Hibbing and Ann was Bob’s “Right Hand Woman”, helping with so many of the community projects and events he was involved in, from the parades to air shows, to the drum and bugle pageants, and many more. She would often be seen watering the plants at the Hull Rust Mineview, and all of the flags at the college were well maintained by her sewing skills.
Ann was employed with Sunrise Bakery for 40 years. She loved her job and considered her co-workers family. She was known as a star employee who never once complained!
Ann volunteered at the Range Shrine Circus for years. She was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing where she served as a monthly pasty worker, greeter coordinator, and as a Sunday school teacher for a number of years. She was a lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was also a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She was a member of the Hibbing Bocce Ball League, as well as the Bowling League in Hibbing. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, walking, shopping, berry picking and crossword puzzles.
Ann loved spending time with family and friends. Ann and Bob spent many summer days at Judy’s home on Perch Lake relaxing and taking saunas, a favorite pastime. More than anything, Ann loved spending time with her grandkids. It was not uncommon for her to sneak over to the daycare, pick them up early, and take them to the park, Hull Rust, or any of their other many adventures. She was so proud of the four of them and spoiled them any way she possibly could!
Ann is survived by her three children, Gary (Hennie) Kitchen, Alexandria, Va., Judy (Joseph “Mike”) Shea, Side Lake, Minn., and Nancy (Rob) Williams, Longwood, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jim Shea, Side Lake, Janelle Shea, Duluth, and Adam and Jason Williams, Longwood, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Kitchen; parents; brother, George Jadron; and four half-sisters, Antoinette Collier, Rose Akin, Pauline Sonaglia and Florence Meli.
The family would like to thank Shannon and Lelyn Lustila of Lustila’s Alternative Senior Living for the excellent care Ann received during the eight and a half years in their home, making her a part of their family.
Funeral: Services for Ann will be 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Andrew Petter will officiate.
Visitation: will be from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at the church on Thursday.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, Range Regional Animal Shelter, or Fairview Hospice.
Interment: Will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
