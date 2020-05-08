Angelo Peter Petri, 93, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1926, in Buhl, Minn., to Peter and Nanna (Fena) Petri. He graduated in 1944 from Martin Hughes High School in Buhl after which he was an Army veteran, serving with the occupation forces in Japan. In 1949, he graduated from Virginia Junior College, Virginia, Minn.,and received a BA in business from the University of North Dakota. After obtaining his degree, he worked at Gambles Hardware in Virginia then Pickands-Mather Mining Company in Hibbing. In 1962, he received a BS in Education and a library certification from The University of Minnesota Duluth. For twenty-five years he was a Minnesota school teacher in Orr, Aurora, Hoyt Lakes, Hibbing, and was an active member of the NEA and MEA. In 1987, he retired.
On December 26, 1950, he married Evelyn Maki in Buhl, where they made their home until 1998. They lived in Mt. Iron, Minn., until 2002 when they moved to Rochester where he lived until his death.
While living in Buhl, he was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Buhl, was an avid curler and belonged to the Buhl Curling Club, also the senior Citizens' Center where he served as treasurer. He also was a member of the former Buhl VFW, serving as quartermaster, and then joined the Hibbing VFW. While living in Byron, Minn., he attended Christ Lutheran Church.
Angelo enjoyed watching all Minnesota sports teams. His greatest joy was being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn Petri; five sisters; and one brother.
His survivors are his daughter, Linda (Dan) Case of Rochester; two granddaughters, Dana (Derick) Behrends, Rochester, and Jessica (Joe) Fick, Glencoe, Minn.; two step-grandchildren, Mason Case, Rochester, and Sasha (Andy Kranz) Case, Winona, Minn.; five great-grandchildren, Hailey Behrends, Peyton Behrends, Rihanna Behrends, Brock Fick and Jackson Fick; and three step-great-grandchildren, Jacklynn Case, Valerie Case and Margo Kranz. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral: A private family visitation will be held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, Minn.
Interment: Will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to VFW or First Lutheran Church, 319 Pennsylvania Ave., Mountain Iron, MN 55768.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Petri family; to share a special memory of condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
