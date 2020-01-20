Angeline E. Peterson, 92, longtime resident of Nashwauk, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born March 8, 1927, to Herman and Anna (Poepping) Denne in Freeport, Minn. Angeline entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Alvin Peterson on Sept. 23, 1947, in St. Rosa, Minn. She was employed with Golden Crest Nursing Home as a housekeeper. Angeline was a very devote Catholic who loved her faith. She was a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. Angeline loved cooking, baking, canning and gardening. She also enjoyed sewing, flowers in the summer, and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her children, Shirley (Joe) Goldie, Ham Lake, Minn., Yvonne Sampsell, Hibbing, Candy (Gary) Brooks, Nashwauk, Debbie Boulley, Hibbing, Bob Peterson, Cloverdale, Minn., and Mike (Cheryl) Peterson, Cambridge, Minn.; her 25 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Linda Peterson, Wabana, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ron Peterson; grandson, Nicholas Peterson; husband, Alvin Peterson in 2006; parents; nine brothers; two sisters; and two sons-in-law, Gary Wesanto, and David Boulley.
Funeral: Services for Angeline will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. The Rev. Fr. Joe Sobolik will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Friday.
Interment: Will be in Nashwauk Cemetery in Nashwauk.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.