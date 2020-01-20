Angeline E. Peterson

Angeline E. Peterson, 92, longtime resident of Nashwauk, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

She was born March 8, 1927, to Herman and Anna (Poepping) Denne in Freeport, Minn. Angeline entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Alvin Peterson on Sept. 23, 1947, in St. Rosa, Minn. She was employed with Golden Crest Nursing Home as a housekeeper. Angeline was a very devote Catholic who loved her faith. She was a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. Angeline loved cooking, baking, canning and gardening. She also enjoyed sewing, flowers in the summer, and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her children, Shirley (Joe) Goldie, Ham Lake, Minn., Yvonne Sampsell, Hibbing, Candy (Gary) Brooks, Nashwauk, Debbie Boulley, Hibbing, Bob Peterson, Cloverdale, Minn., and Mike (Cheryl) Peterson, Cambridge, Minn.; her 25 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Linda Peterson, Wabana, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ron Peterson; grandson, Nicholas Peterson; husband, Alvin Peterson in 2006; parents; nine brothers; two sisters; and two sons-in-law, Gary Wesanto, and David Boulley.

Funeral: Services for Angeline will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. The Rev. Fr. Joe Sobolik will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.

Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Friday.

Interment: Will be in Nashwauk Cemetery in Nashwauk.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

Service information

Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church
326 2nd Street
Nashwauk, MN 55769
Jan 24
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, January 24, 2020
11:00AM
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church
326 2nd Street
Nashwauk, MN 55769
