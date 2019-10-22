Angeline Betters, age 91, of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Essentia Health St. Mary's in Duluth.
Angeline was born on June 19, 1928 to Frank and Mary (Mohar) Pavlovich in Chisholm. She grew up in Chisholm and graduated from Chisholm High School in 1946. She married George Donald Betters on March 6, 1949 in Hibbing, where they made their home. She was a food supervisor for Leisure Hills for 22 years, retiring in 1987. Angeline was a homemaker and mother of five. She loved gardening, sewing, cooking and baking and was an avid Twins fan. Her specialties were chocolate chip cookies and blueberry muffins. She enjoyed her family and babysitting for her grandchildren and great grandchildren who considered her “The best grandma in the whole world”. Angeline was a wonderful mother who never said no and she was always willing to help everybody. Angeline was a caregiver for her son Gordy who was disabled. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Survivors include: four children, Roger (Diane) Betters, Kevin Betters, Danny (Shirley) Betters and Eve (Tom Rutherford); one daughter-in-law, Marcia Betters; 18 grandchildren, Christa, Keith, Jeff, Yvette, Mathy, Shane, Michele, Tina, Ashley, Chad, Carly, Joe, Mike, Melissa, Cathy, Jeremy, Katie and Megan; 30 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Angeline was preceded in death by her husband, George Betters; parents, Frank and Mary; son, Gordon (Gordy); brothers, Joe Pavlovich, John, and Frank; and sisters, Annie and Jose.
Funeral: Services will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Pastor Sarah Fike will officiate.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
Burial: Will be at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
