Angela L. Kallio, 47, of Hibbing and formerly of Biwabik, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 19, 1972, in Chisholm the daughter of Ronald and Nancy (Tolonen) Shepersky. She attended school in Chisholm, and received her LPN certification from Eveleth Community College.
Angela worked as a CNA at Aspen Grove in Chisholm. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and liked to spend time in the outdoors with Piper, her dog.
Angela is survived by her children: Jessica (Scott Patterson) Mousseau of Hibbing, and Corey Mousseau of Duluth; grandchildren: Annika Mousseau and Kaelynn Patterson; father: Ronald Shepersky of Balkan; stepfather: Tom Motl of Grenada, Minn.; half sister: Genesis Alexander of Apple Valley, Minn.; and numerous friends.
She was preceded her in death by her mother, Nancy.
No formal services will be held at this time.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
