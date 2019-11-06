Alton Duane Skallet, 76, of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Henderson, Nev., after a courageous fight with lung cancer.
Al was born in Thief River Falls, Minn., to Alton Skallet Sr. and Evelyn Skallet. While in high school he sang and played in his father’s band in the Thief River Falls area. After graduation he moved to Minneapolis where he worked at Midwest Printing. He then married Susan Sundstrom which brought him to Duluth, Minn., where he worked as a machinist at the Steel Plant, then transferred to the Minntac Plant in Mountain Iron, Minn., where he retired in 1999.
Al is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Lisa (Edward) Gonzalez of Henderson, Nev.; son, Michael (Bridget) Skallet of St. Croix Falls, Wis.; grandsons, Tim Skallet of Duluth, Anthony Skallet of Eau Claire, Wis., Joshua Skallet of St. Croix Falls, Wis., and Jack Skallet of St. Croix Falls; granddaughter, Heidi Ombisa of New Brighton, Minn., three great-grandsons: Museme and Kamadi Ombisa of New Brighton, Minn., and Dominick Skallet of Chisholm.
Al is also survived by three brothers, Darryl (Mary) Skallet of Pequot Lakes, Minn., Larry (Rose) Skallet of Oklee, Minn., and Ron (Jan) Skallet of Thief River Falls; four sisters: Darlene (Ted) Koropatnicki of Thief River Falls, Donna Nelson of Thief River Falls, Sherry (Dennis) Verbout of Grygla, Minn., and Susie (Dale) Anderson of Goodridge Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Skallet; daughter, Lora Skallet Wallace; and granddaughter, Heather Skallet.
Al enjoyed music, carpentry, gardening, curling, baseball, hunting, fishing, bowling, traveling and living life to the fullest.
Services and burial of Al’s ashes will be in Chisholm in the spring.
