Alice Ruby Mallick, 69, lifelong resident of Chisholm, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth.
She was born June 5, 1951, in Hibbing, the daughter of Robert and Phyllis (Couch) Dixon. She earned an AA in nursing from Hibbing Community College. Alice married Joesph James “Jim” Mallick on Jan. 15, 1973, in Puyallup, Wash. She was employed as a caregiver for the Range Center in Chisholm for many years. Alice attended the First Baptist Church in Chisholm, and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, working puzzles and everything “Elvis”. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.
Alice is survived by children, Joesph James Mallick, Jr. of Oak Park Heights, Minn., Angela (Boone) Przybylski of Aurora, Minn., Robert Francis (Kelli Samuelson) Mallick, Sr. of Hibbing, Timothy Wayne (Casey Woods) Mallick of Virginia, and Christina Lynn (James) Peroceski of Hibbing; sister, Joanne Dixon; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; son, David Van Dixon Mallick; and four siblings.
Funeral: The funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home in Hibbing. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate.
Visitation: Will begin one hour prior to the service.
Interment: Will follow in the Chisholm Cemetery.
A memorial reception will be held at Billy’s Bar in Buhl beginning at 2 p.m.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: ww.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.