Alice Ruby Mallick

Alice Ruby Mallick, 69, lifelong resident of Chisholm, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth.

She was born June 5, 1951, in Hibbing, the daughter of Robert and Phyllis (Couch) Dixon. She earned an AA in nursing from Hibbing Community College. Alice married Joesph James “Jim” Mallick on Jan. 15, 1973, in Puyallup, Wash. She was employed as a caregiver for the Range Center in Chisholm for many years. Alice attended the First Baptist Church in Chisholm, and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, working puzzles and everything “Elvis”. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.

Alice is survived by children, Joesph James Mallick, Jr. of Oak Park Heights, Minn., Angela (Boone) Przybylski of Aurora, Minn., Robert Francis (Kelli Samuelson) Mallick, Sr. of Hibbing, Timothy Wayne (Casey Woods) Mallick of Virginia, and Christina Lynn (James) Peroceski of Hibbing; sister, Joanne Dixon; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; son, David Van Dixon Mallick; and four siblings.

Funeral: The funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home in Hibbing. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate.

Visitation: Will begin one hour prior to the service.

Interment: Will follow in the Chisholm Cemetery.

A memorial reception will be held at Billy’s Bar in Buhl beginning at 2 p.m.

Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: ww.baumanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Mallick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries