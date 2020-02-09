Funeral arrangements for Alice R. Mallick, 69, longtime resident of Chisholm, are pending with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing.

Alice died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Mallick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries