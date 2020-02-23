Alice P. Palmquist, 86, of Solder’s Grove, Wis., formerly of Balkan Township, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020, with family by her side at the Bland Bekkedal Hospice House in Viroqua, Wis.
She was born April 11, 1933, in Grand Forks, N.D., to Edward and Rose (Dugan) Walters. She obtained her BA degree from St. Benedict’s College in 1955 and was united in marriage to James V. Palmquist on Aug. 25, 1956, in Hallock, Minn. Alice had lived in Delano, Minneapolis and Hibbing before residing in Balkan Township in 1968. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm and truly enjoyed the altar banners church group. Alice was very artistic and it showed in her beautiful paintings, elegant rosemaling, gorgeous Ukrainian eggs, unique beadwork, and amazing quilts. Alice’s two favorite pastimes were playing cribbage and bocce ball, which she played for years. Alice was quite outgoing and loved spending time with her family and friends. Later on, another favorite pastime was to have friends over to watch her beloved Hallmark movies.
She is survived by her children: Michael (Jessica), Gerald (Ann), Susan (William) Rebman, Douglas (Lisa), Dan (Kim), Eric (Silke) and Elizabeth (Dan) Pianfetti; 12 grandchildren: Ellen, Reid, Christopher (Julia), Michael, Bradlee, Nicole, Jacob, Sydney, Nicholas, Jennifer, Joshua and Claudia; two great-grandsons: Granger and Alexander; brother, Thomas (Martha) Walters; friends: Connie (Gary) Jance, Shirley (Ira) Batchelder, Gloris Oikari, plus so many more friends and family!
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; two brothers; and one sister.
Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Rev. Anthony Craig as celebrant.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.
Burial: Inurnment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.