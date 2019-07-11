Alberta J. “Bird” Smith, 68, of Sun City, Ariz., and formerly of Hibbing, passed Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by loving family, in Hibbing.
She was born May 3, 1951, in Hibbing the daughter of Maurice and Emily LaTendresse. She attended school in Hibbing. Bird was united in marriage to Durl “Red” Smith in Las Vegas, Nev.
Bird managed Mary’s Café in Hibbing. She was a member of the “39 and Holding” club in Sun City. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, and her dog, Tiffany.
Bird is survived by her sons, Mike (Jen) Hanson of Surprise, Ariz, and Scott (Dani) Hanson of Surprise, Ariz.; mother, Emily LaTendresse of Hibbing; significant other, Charles Bell of Sun City, Ariz.; siblings: John (Kathy) Wrobel of Bovey, Pat (Terry) Martin of Fresno, Calif., Ed (Gayle) LaTendresse of Hibbing, Alan LaTendresse of Hibbing, and Renae (Doug) Rajkovich of Blaine, Minn.; grandchildren: Tia (Travis) Miller, Ashlee Hanson, Rylie Hanson, Austin Hanson, Frankie Clemants; great-granddaughter, Burgandi Rose Miller; and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Maurice LaTendresse; and her husband, Durl.
Funeral: A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
