Albert Joseph Lind of Mountain Iron passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, just one week shy of his 82nd birthday.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1937, to Howard and Lydia (Winsor) Lind in Hibbing. The family moved to Cherry when he was in kindergarten and he graduated from Cherry High School in 1957. He met his wife of 60 years, Barbara (Packa) while attending high school. The two married on April 25, 1959. He was drafted into the Army and served from 1960–1962 and was stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas. After attending the Toledo School of Meat Cutting he started his long career as a meat cutter. He worked for many years at Cerkvenik’s in downtown Mountain Iron before moving on to Spies Supervalu, Super1 and Paul’s Market in Eveleth. He was the meat cutter and sausage maker during deer season for many friends and family as well as the resident knife sharpener. Albert was also a volunteer for the Mountain Iron Fire Department and retired with 20 years of service.
He was an avid sports enthusiast and followed all Mountain Iron sports as well as the Vikings, Twins and anything else that was on TV. He was thrilled when his grandsons became part of the award winning archery and football teams at MI-B.
One of his great joys in life was being outdoors — hunting and fishing. Sitting in the deer stand or a boat with his son, grandsons, brother-in-law, nephews, friends and relatives — it just didn’t get any better than that!
Albert was smart, funny, caring and a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
His grandson’s were his true treasures. Jack and Ben Lind kept him moving, laughing and happy. He thoroughly enjoyed being a grandpa and just loved spending time with them
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Pam (Scott) Jones and Greg (Kelly); grandchildren, Jack and Ben; sisters: Nellie Palumbo, Phyllis (Wayne) Gunderson, Mary Alice (Ken) Carlson; brothers, Dick (Betty Chandler) and Clint “Moe”; (Lois) sisters-in-law, Brenda Lind, Betty Gillespie, Lynda (Merrill) Pavlovich; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Bobby and Billy; his sister, Joanne Palumbo; and brothers-in-law, Ronnie and Jerry Packa. His brother John “Gus” passed away on Nov. 10 of this year.
We hope that Albert is now sitting in a fishing boat with his best fishing partner, David Lantman, brother, Gus and his favorite pups, Scout and Buck, fishing and laughing the days away.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Mountain Iron Senior Center. Albert’s favorite color was blue, so join us for this casual event and wear something blue to honor him!
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
