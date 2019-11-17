Albert “Al”, 69, of Chisholm, lost his fight due to sepsis on Nov. 9, 2019, in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth.

Al was born on April 11, 1950, in Chisholm, to Ione (Emnott) and Steve Uchal.

He was an honorably discharged, disabled Vietnam Veteran, who proudly served his country. Albert’s main focus was working hard and staying strong, which he did from beginning to end. Albert is survived by his mother, Ione; sister, Carol; wife, Joni; son, Brian; daughter, Nicole; grandson, Caleb; and three special people he had in his life: Amy Pearson, Brianna Solberg and Tyler Nylund.

He was preceded in death by his father, Steve; and his brother, Steven.

Funeral: Albert’s family would like to honor his life at a gathering at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Grace Lutheran Church in Chisholm.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Uchal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries