Al ‘Nemi’ Nemchik

Al “Nemi” Nemchik passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at age 77.

He was a proud graduate of Hibbing High School class of 1960. Hibbing in the fabulous 50’s as he often shared with those who did not have an American Graffiti experience, not to mention being privileged to attend the most special high school in the country.

Funeral: When able, we will have a full service to celebrate Al’s spectacular run in life. On Wednesday, April 22, at 11 a.m. Central Time, we will webcast a private prayer service and Masonic service. See https://www.washburn-mcreavy.com/obituaries/Alan-Nemchik/#!/PhotosVideos

To plant a tree in memory of Al Nemchik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries