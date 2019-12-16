Agnes Miriam Kirkeby, 98, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at New Journey Residence in Eveleth.

She was born April 1, 1921, in Hibbing, the daughter of Emil and Emma (Liimatta) Anderson. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School. Agnes was united in marriage to Sigvald Kirkeby on Sept. 16, 1944, in Hibbing.

Agnes worked for more than 30 years as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Agnes enjoyed carving diamond willow, bowling, curling, and making handcrafts.

Agnes is survived by her daughter: Jeanne Speece of Hibbing; grandchildren: Daniel Speece, Douglas Speece, Christy (Derric) Halbmaier and Eric Lehto; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Tyler, Shayna, Alyssa, Kalynn, Kyleigh, Konnor, Tianna, Aleecia and Onna; and great-great-grandchildren: Carson, Braxton and Leighton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sigvald; brothers, Axel and Arvo; daughter, Joanne Lehto; and grandsons: Patrick, David and Troy.

Funeral: Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Pilgrim’s Chapel. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Burial: Interment will be in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.

Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Agnes Kirkeby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries