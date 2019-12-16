Agnes Miriam Kirkeby, 98, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at New Journey Residence in Eveleth.
She was born April 1, 1921, in Hibbing, the daughter of Emil and Emma (Liimatta) Anderson. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School. Agnes was united in marriage to Sigvald Kirkeby on Sept. 16, 1944, in Hibbing.
Agnes worked for more than 30 years as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Agnes enjoyed carving diamond willow, bowling, curling, and making handcrafts.
Agnes is survived by her daughter: Jeanne Speece of Hibbing; grandchildren: Daniel Speece, Douglas Speece, Christy (Derric) Halbmaier and Eric Lehto; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Tyler, Shayna, Alyssa, Kalynn, Kyleigh, Konnor, Tianna, Aleecia and Onna; and great-great-grandchildren: Carson, Braxton and Leighton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sigvald; brothers, Axel and Arvo; daughter, Joanne Lehto; and grandsons: Patrick, David and Troy.
Funeral: Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Pilgrim’s Chapel. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Burial: Interment will be in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.