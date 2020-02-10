Adam Riley King

Adam R. King, 25, of Keewatin, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in the comfort of his own home with his parents and Sister Heidi at his side, after losing his cancer battle with Glioblastoma.
He was born May 25, 1994, to William “Bill” and Gina (Calaguire) King in Hibbing. After graduating from Nashwauk High School in 2012, Adam attended UMD, earning a Bachelors’ Degree in Mathematics. He was currently teaching at Deer River High School as a math teacher.
Adam loved baseball, hunting ducks and geese, bear hunting with his dad, and the hunting trips to Manitoba, Canada. He loved spending time with his family on their many trips to Florida. Adam enjoyed riding roller coasters with his best friends, snowboarding, wakeboarding, and especially being with his sister. Adam loved all professional sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, and the Wild.
Adam is survived by his parents, William and Gina King, Keewatin, Minn.; sisters, Heidi (Rudy) King-Beck, Andover, Minn., Lauren King and Elizabeth King, both of Hibbing; maternal grandparents, Joe and Betty Calaguire, Nashwauk, Minn.; paternal grandmother, Joanne King, Grand Rapids; special Godmother, Auntie Bobbie of Mankato, Minn.; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, Jaci and Emma Koppes, and his nephew, Austin Glad.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harold “Shorty” King, Warba, Minn.
Funeral: Services for Adam will be at 11 am, Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk, Minn. The Rev. Fr. Thomas Galarneault will officiate.
Visitation: will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. The visitation will then continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday.
Interment: A private interment will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing at a later date.
To honor Adam’s love for Minnesota sports teams and all things Marvel comics Universe, please join us in wearing a Marvel Shirt or a Minnesota Sports team shirt to the services.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
