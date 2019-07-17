Adam A. Grobove Jr., 77, of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1941, to Adam and Beatrice Grobove in Hibbing, where he resided most of his life except for his military career.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from December 1960 to October 1980. He served in various countries in the Atlantic and the Pacific Oceans throughout his service years. He served in the Vietnam War from 1970-1971. He was also stationed throughout the United States. Adam honorably retired from the Navy after 20 years with the rank of E7 Aviation Structural Mechanic Chief Petty Officer.
After retiring from the Navy, he was employed through Burns Security at Butler and National Steel Mines, CarQuest and Hibbing Fabricators. He also enjoyed working for Auto Value.
In his spare time he enjoyed being involved with the American Legion Post 452 Keewatin, including commander from June 2013-2016, and vice president for many years. Restoring old cars with his family was his passion. He enjoyed cooking, canning all things, camping, bonfires, and passing on family traditions such as making sauerkraut and lefse.
He is survived by his children: Adam A. (Connie) Grobove III of Forest Lake, Minn., Marvin E. (Leah) Grobove of Cushing, Wis., Charles A. (Jodi) Grobove of Hibbing, Teresa S. (Bill) Hendrickson of Eveleth, and Shaunte R. (Donnie) Richards, Randolph, Minn.; his siblings: Janice Drescich of Bovey, Arlene (Ted) of Bovey, Richard (Jean) of Bovey, Linda (Charles) of Bovey; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon A. Grobove; his son, Christopher G. Grobove; parents, Adam and Beatrice Grobove; sister, Elaine LaChapple; and other immediate family members.
Funeral: Services for Adam will be held at 11 a.m. Friday July 19, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Deacon Grant Toma will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Interment: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing. Mid-Range Honor Guard will accord military honors.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Legion in Keewatin.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave a message of condolence please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
