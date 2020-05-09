Among the many much-anticipated events which have been cancelled due to COVID-19 is the Range Shrine Circus which arrives in Hibbing every other year. Originally scheduled for this month at the Memorial Building, its cancellation causes sadness in children and adults alike who marvel at the action in three rings. People from all over northern Minnesota come to enjoy the circus, which is a major fundraiser for the good work done by Shriners. Those funds are difficult to replace.
Hibbing has hosted a variety of circuses since early in the town’s existence. Circuses often traveled by train. Since Hibbing was on a railroad line and had space to set up the big circus tents, the circuses found their way here regularly.
There is a legend that while a circus was performing here, one of their elephants died. Some people who lived in Brooklyn in the 1930s say the noble animal was buried in an area near the current courthouse. Other people say the death happened in the 1950s with the burial taking place south of the Graysher Shopping Center in the area that became the Industrial Park. Maybe there were two elephant deaths? Or maybe it’s one of those interesting stories that grows like dandelions in the spring? What I do know for sure is that when Joe and I share the story with visitors, they never fail to be very interested and astonished by it!
In honor of all those circuses through the years, the human and animal performers, the roustabouts, the vendors selling balloons (a few of which always get away and drift up to the Memorial Building Arena’s ceiling), the cotton candy spinners, and the Shriners, here’s a look back at when the circus came to town in 1919!
This first article is from the Hibbing Daily Tribune on June 27, 1919. It was reprinted from the Lancaster (Pennsylvania) Intelligence, where the circus soon to arrive in Hibbing had recently performed.
Few circuses - large or small - have visited Lancaster in the past that have given more satisfaction than the Walter L. Main Circus. The big crowd at the show this afternoon seemed to be well pleased and the prediction is that the tent will be packed to capacity tonight.
There are 24 big feature acts. For one, the management presents the world-known troupe of Downie Elephants. These ponderous animals are handled by Miss Dottie Snyder, the only lady elephant trainer in America today. To see this act alone would satisfy anyone’s money’s worth, but the management presents 23 more highly sensational performances.
Remarkable high-flying entertainers, stunning horse-and-rider assemblies, astonishing acrobats and jugglers, tumbling clowns. Everything a great circus needs, and more, will be found under the tent at the Walter L. Main Circus.
•••
This next article came from the Hibbing Daily Tribune on June 30, 1919.
With the first faint rays of the dawning day and the appearance of the sun as it towered above the eastern horizon preparatory to its journey through the heavens, a long train of brilliantly painted cars slowly crept into the local railroad yards and at the first glimpse of the special train bearing the paraphernalia of the Walter L. Main Circus, its watching, waiting welcomers sounded the first key note of the grandest holiday in all the year: Circus Day!
Johnny, Hammy, Martha and Mary were on hand to welcome the circus on this special day and they were not alone for even the parents and grownups are just as eager awaiting the coming of the circus train, as were all the younger folks. A scramble to secure advantageous positions to watch the unloading of the train forced the circus employees to keep a watchful eye on the youngsters in order to avoid an accident that might mar the happiness of this great day.
Soon the horses were seen coming from the cars, and no better circus stock have been seen in the circus world, fat, sleek, and well-groomed stock causing many highly complimentary and favorable impressions upon the thousands that were on hand to watch the circus special train unload its cargo.
On the circus grounds the working men were erecting the large city of canvas. The four pole “big top” or main show tent was soon surrounded by numerous other tents necessary to care for the traveling city of entertainers and other workers carried by this organization. The show grounds were well filled.
The circus parade was on time. This is the first time in years that a circus parade was given as advertised. Promptly at 12:30 the parade left the show grounds and traversed the principal streets of the city. Gorgeous indeed was the street display of the Walter L. Main Circus, more in the form of a spectacle or pageant than the usual circus street parade. Beautiful hand-carved dens of wild animals paced back and forth in their steel-bound houses, anxious for the cage to open that they might be free among the throng that lined the march. Beautiful graceful riders who ride as only circus riders ride. The brass bands that play music that sends thrill after thrill to the rushing, excitable brain. The soft-footed elephants. The pretty little ponies. The clowns. Clowns galore. And funny indeed were the hosts of jokes carried by this organization. The big steam calliope piped its way through the streets. There is little that makes people more cheerful than a powerful calliope playing in the open air.
An army of workmen were on hand to assist in making the initial performance in this city of this world-famous organization a rousing success. The door of the big show opened on time at 1:30 and the crowd that was on hand to greet the treasurer as he pushed his window open was indeed circus hungry.
Once inside the big circus tent you are comfortably seated and as the time passes you are entertained by the circus band and its concert of both operatic and popular selections. This band is really an entertainment all by itself and was the recipient of much favorable applause from the audience.
Each and every artist on the program received his or her share of the applause. Among the acts receiving hearty and enthusiastic applause were “The Hollis Family,” bareback riders and equestrians who pleased to the highest degree of perfection and presented a really remarkable riding exhibition. “The Helliott Trained Bears,” an animal act that has never before been equaled by any like attraction in this city, pleased both young and old. “Downies Performing Pachyderms” astonished, and it may be added at this point that the elephant act is the best and most unique animal exhibition ever seen. Best, there was no cracking of whips or brawling of voices, as usually seen with these gentle beasts. High-wire acts made many a person cover their eyes, but not one problem was encountered as these performers were schooled and polished. The clowns continued to bring laughs out of all in attendance with silliness and magic.
At the end, it was difficult to leave the giant tent with its music and fine performers - both four-footed and two-footed. Many a youngster and adult had a glow in their eyes and thankfulness that they had experienced the finest of circuses.
---
Help the Hibbing Historical Society COVID-19 Archive. The Hibbing Historical Society is on the lookout for a variety of items that will help save the history of this unprecedented time. You might have a funny story, a sad reflection, or an artifact that is unique from these days.
For more information, check out our website at hibbinghistory.org or call (218) 263-8522. Read the information and start to keep your eyes and ears open!
