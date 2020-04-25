When life was slower

The COVID-19 crisis has impacted our lives in so many ways. It has made life scary, unstable, and troubling for so many people.
Yet there are also some who see that this situation has caused many people to take life a bit more slowly since it is impossible to plan too far ahead or take part in the activities that used to fill up calendars.
Maybe you fluctuate between feeling more stressed and less stressed in our current times.
Looking back at the news from years ago, it seems that people then also worried about jobs, health, and the future. They sought out ways to improve their lives and living conditions. After all, that’s why so many immigrated to America and many still seek to do so.
People have also always sought out new inventions and products, wondering if those things could make their lives better.
One of those things was the automobile.
In the Hibbing newspapers from the early years of the 20th Century, stories about early cars and early roads commonly appeared. What follows is a weaving together of many brief stories and news articles. Enjoy reading about a slower time.
Stay home and stay safe!
In 1903, an automobile, a Haynes-Apperson, was purchased in Duluth by Hibbingite Fred M. Smith. He paid $1,800 for the car which had been shipped to Duluth from Minneapolis by boxcar. This required some effort, as a boxcar had to be found with a wide enough door to permit the moving in of the automobile. Fred Smith, Ira Smith, and an electrician named Nelson Navars (his last name is recorded in some articles as Lavarre) drove the car from Duluth to Hibbing over corduroy roads, mud and boulders, all the while battling “man-eating” mosquitoes and “very hungry biting flies.” It took almost a week.
(A corduroy road, also called a log road, is where logs are laid perpendicular to the direction of the road. These came to be used especially in low or swampy areas. An improvement over mud, but still incredibly bumpy and dangerous for horses that could slip on shifting logs.)
Life was slower, or at least driving trips were slower! How long did it take folks to get from one Range town to another? Fred Smith, in that first automobile to come into Hibbing, “sped” to Eveleth in a little over two hours in 1905, and that was going some. His car was capable of going 25 miles an hour, but he said he was doubtful it ever went over 20.
The car’s license, issued by the State of Minnesota’s Boiler Inspector’s Office, was number 1045. The license cost $1.50 and was issued for a period of three years.
The new Haynes-Apperson automobile created some commotion. “It frightened folks more than it frightened the horses,” stated Mr. Smith. “I remember one Hibbing woman who was riding with her husband behind a fine team of horses near Stevenson. When she saw the Haynes snorting and chugging along at a rate of 20 miles an hour, she jumped from the carriage and took to the woods. The horses were apparently unconcerned.”
The Haynes-Apperson was a five passenger car without a windshield and a two-stroke engine located in the rear end. The engine had a crank which was used to get the engine to fire into action. Its gas tank was under the seat. The car was lighted by kerosene lamps and the upholstering was leather. The tires were 42 inches by 3 inches. Fred Smith had a Hibbing blacksmith shop built bigger wheels that could be fitted with chains for better traction on rough roads. The car possessed a left-hand control drive and a steering wheel.
Fred Smith used it often as a hired car, taking people between Hibbing and Chisholm. The fare was $1.00 each way. The trip always came to a halt at the Burt Hill, and here the passengers had to push the Haynes over the hump.
(This hill was near the Burt Mine which later merged with the Poole Mine, becoming Burt-Pool. Pool Location, and this entire area, were to the north of Hibbing and are mostly all gone into the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine today.)
The only gas station was the Standard Oil tank station on the Brooklyn Road, so that is where Smith obtained his fuel. High test gas was used. (“High test” is an old-school term for Premium or high-octane fuel.)
Fred Smith eventually traded in the Haynes for a Rambler.
Cars developed and improved in many ways as the 20th Century moved ahead. Soon, road racing became popular in Hibbing’s early days as owners of automobiles liked to show off what their vehicles could do. The owners of the roaring machines with their strapped down hoods were heroes to all the boys in the community.
The last race to be run through the streets of Hibbing was in 1917. This was before the moving of the town got fully underway. The war raging in Europe (World War I) was on everyone’s mind as America had just joined the fight.
The route for the race was down First Avenue from North Hibbing to what was becoming the new South Hibbing. The racers continued south on First Avenue to the Alice firehall, east what is now 26th Street to the Brooklyn Road, then north through Brooklyn and back to North Hibbing.
The first prize in the race was $1,000. Platforms were built on some corners to permit the cars to make the turns at high speed and bales of hay were piled up at other corners.
The Great Northern Railroad tracks in South Hibbing were covered with sand and as a result a Great Northern locomotive was derailed. The engineer and fireman were badly scalded. E.W. Coons, president of the Hibbing Auto Club which sponsored the race, the Commercial Club, and the Great Northern Railway were made defendants in a $150,000 damage suit as a result of the race.
The development of a racetrack for Hibbing drivers became an important topic as the new town grew. Cars, and people who want to see them go fast, were here to stay.
---
HOW YOU CAN HELP SAVE HISTORY
Help the Hibbing Historical Society COVID-19 Archive. The Hibbing Historical Society is on the lookout for a variety of items that will help save the history of this unprecedented time. You might have a funny story, a sad reflection, or an artifact that is unique from these days.
For more information, check out our website at hibbinghistory.org or call (218) 263-8522. Read the information and start to keep your eyes and ears open!
---
Looking back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1919
December 11, 1919
Leetonia, Webb, Stevenson, Kitzville, and Glen locations will hold their regular monthly community sings under the supervision of Hibbing musical instructors tonight at 7:30. The sings will be held in the schools at three locations. This will be the second sing and large turnouts are expected at each of the locations.
1960
August 10, 1960
All Hibbing playgrounds thank the A &W Root Beer Stand for the free treats brought to each playground.
1987
November 10, 1987
Coach Gerry Levos will bring her Hibbing Community College women’s volleyball team into the state tournament for the second straight season beginning this week. Hibbing’s first opponent in pool play will be Crookston.
