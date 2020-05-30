About 25 years ago, when I was a high school English teacher, my Mom and I were talking about what life was like for her, a young schoolteacher, during the time of World War II. A novel that I was teaching to my 12th Graders was set in those war years in southern Minnesota. The novel, by the way, was “Grand Opening” by the late, great Minnesota author Jon Hassler.
The novel often talks about rationing during the war and how some products were impossible to find in stores. My Mom, I remember, said, “Oh, that really wasn’t so bad.” (Of course, for people who had survived the Great Depression, rationing probably wasn’t such big deal.) “No,” she continued, “what was the hardest thing was not knowing how long the war would go on.”
That conversation has come back to me as we all practice social distancing, stay in our homes, wear face masks, learn of yet another cancellation to our summer events. We do these things for our health and everybody’s health and we just can’t know how long it will go on.
One of the most popular songs, on both sides of the Atlantic, in the WWII years was “We’ll Meet Again” by British musicians Ross Parker and Hughie Charles. The song resonated with those who had to leave home AND those who had to stay behind. It has been recorded through the past 80 years by singers ranging from Peggy Lee to Rod Stewart to Johnny Cash. It was first made famous by British singer Dame Vera Lynn, who turned 103 years-old last month. She recently said that the song’s words, “speak to the hope we should all have during these troubling times.”
As a British teen-ager during World War II, the then-Princess Elizabeth became an active duty member of the British Armed Forces as a driver and a mechanic. She knew the fear and worries present throughout those years. Life was very different and difficult for everyone, even a princess.
On April 5, 2020, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, delivered a televised speech. The speech expressed her gratitude to the people everywhere in the world who are making efforts to mitigate the pandemic. She acknowledged the serious challenges all people are facing, not the least of which is being unable to spend time with family and friends. She referenced the song “We’ll Meet Again.” which, of course, she would remember from the war era.
Memorial Day weekend, the coming summer months, perhaps more seasons to follow…we don’t know when we will again be able to hug family and friends, hold hands, sit shoulder to shoulder. Just like the people in the years of war, we don’t know when this will end. But, “we know we’ll meet again some sunny day.”
Enjoy the words to this timeless song. I hope they will lift your heart.
•••
We’ll Meet Again
Lyrics by: Ross Parker and Hughie Charles
We’ll meet again,
Don’t know where, don’t know when,
But I know we’ll meet again
Some sunny day.
Keep smiling through,
Just like you always do,
‘Till the blue skies drive the dark clouds far away.
So will you please say hello
To the folks that I know,
Tell them I won’t be long.
They’ll be happy to know
That as you saw me go,
I was singing this song.
We’ll meet again,
Don’t know where,
Don’t know when,
But I know we’ll meet again
Some sunny day.
•••
Help the Hibbing Historical Society COVID-19 Archive. The Hibbing Historical Society is on the lookout for a variety of items that will help save the history of this unprecedented time. You might have a funny story, a sad reflection, or an artifact that is unique from these days.
For more information, check out our website at hibbinghistory.org or call (218) 263-8522. Read the information and start to keep your eyes and ears open!
