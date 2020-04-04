The value of friends in good times and bad times

It’s an odd time we are living through now. Joe and I do hope that our readers and their families and friends are healthy now and remain that way.
One way many of us are coping with the adjustments we must make is by still communicating with friends. Whether it is a five-minute phone call, a visit on Skype, an e-mail, or an honest-to-goodness real letter, communication makes people feel less isolated or alone.
In looking through high school and college yearbooks from several decades ago, it is interesting to read some of the poems and essays published in the annuals (as yearbooks also are called.) Written by students in those years, these pieces of writing give us an insight into their lives, these young people who grew up to be our parents and grandparents, neighbors and friends.
So reach out (figuratively only!) to someone you know. In these days, and every day, it is a nice thing to do.
An Essay About Friendship
This essay was published in the 1922 Hibbing High School yearbook. Note the quotes from classic literature used by the author, who was a 12th Grader, but didn’t wish his or her name published.
Looking back over our four years of high school, I think every Senior will agree that one of the pleasantest memories is that of friendships that have developed in our lives. Some are of such long-standing that it is hard to say when they first began. Some of the best examples of school friendships have grown through all the years from early kindergarten days. Others have started in the seventh and eighth grades and continued through the high school years, growing deeper and stronger as time passed.
These school friendships mean more than we realize. Friendship is a great molder of character. All that is good in one’s character is strengthened and developed in the right kind of friendship. If our friends are of the type that have a wrong influence over us, our unpleasant traits develop.
Especially in our school days are we easily influenced by those with whom we associate. Therefore, we should be very careful how we select our friends. We should choose for associates those who possess qualities and traits which we admire and respect.
The old adage, “Birds of a feather flock together,” has a great deal of truth in it. We are judged by the friendships we make. How often do we classify a person as the “good for nothing” sort, just because he or she associates with friends who are not what they should be. It is natural to conclude that Ann would not like Jane so much if they did not possess qualities in common.
We all like to have a great many friends, but, to quote Ben Jonson, “True happiness consists not in the multitude of friends, but in the worth and choice.” In other words, it is better to have a few trusted friends than a wide circle of acquaintances, of whose true friendship we are not certain. (Ben Jonson was a contemporary of William Shakespeare’s and is considered one of the leaders of 17th Century drama and poetry.)
How much enjoyment we can get out of a real friendship! Who will not enjoy good times twice as much if you are with someone with whom you can share those times?
Sir John Denham wrote, “Well chosen friendship, the most noble of all virtues, all our joys make double and into halves divides our trouble.” (Sir John Denham was also a highly esteemed poet of the 17th Century. He was born in Ireland and educated in England.)
Supported by a loyal friend we can face our trials with a more confident feeling and a lighter heart. Pitiful indeed is the case of a person who has no friend to confide in and who must bear sorrows alone. When things go wrong and we feel blue and dejected, how pleasant it is to have a friend who understands us and who will try to cheer us.
And sometimes we have to bear real sorrow- even disgrace. This is the time when we need our friends most, but it is only too often the time when some of our not so loyal friends desert us. William Shakespeare writes, “Now comes the sick hour that his surfeit made. Now shall he try his friends that flattered him.” (from Richard II).
How much we value the true friends, the friends who stand by us, laugh with us, worry with us. How lucky we are to have friends through the years.
- - -
One of the Best High Schools
The following article is taken from the 1924 Hibbing High School yearbook. The stunning high school which, still today, causes amazement in visitors, was brand new and certainly the crown jewel of the town that was moving in the 1920s. Because the building was needed so desperately by a school district outgrowing all of its other buildings, the high school was opened for use in phases.
The unknown author of this article gives us some insight into how the school looked to the first students to study in the “castle in the wilderness.” The Class of 1924 was the first class to graduate in the auditorium where, ever since, every Hibbing class has marched across the stage.
We Hibbing students are very proud of our new high school because it is one of the best in the world. When we came to this new school, our friends looked at each other and knew that we were never going to forget our time together here.
The finest laboratory equipment and classrooms obtainable and the largest gymnasium on the Range are all found here. We also have another smaller gym and a wonderful swimming pool. But the thing that we are most proud of is our auditorium.
This auditorium, we believe, is the best that any school in the United States or elsewhere can boast. It will seat nearly 2,000 people. The decorations are as beautiful as it is possible to make them. We have a variety of settings available on the stage. Motion pictures may be shown here and we have the finest equipment for that, also. We have the most incredible pipe organ in the state. This, together with the many other wonderful advantages we have, makes this one of the finest high schools in the world.
The middle wing of the school was the last part of the building to be completed. When the auditorium was opened the first week of the second semester, we truly had a week of celebration. The high school was host to the whole community and a great part of the Range.
We had concerts every afternoon for the school children, so that the auditorium could be reserved in the evening for the adults.
The new study hall and library were also ready for use in January. A great many students were reluctant to leave the cafeteria where so many (study ?) hours were spent before the new wing opened. However, the new study hall has come to be much beloved too, and the seniors do not like to bid that room good-bye.
The large library adjoining the study hall is second only to the auditorium in size and beauty. Its air of quiet dignity and restfulness appeals to one immediately and makes it a room never to be forgotten.
The seniors are loath to leave here. Seeing friends each day in this place of beauty and spaciousness has been wonderful. We have been here only a short time in our fine new high school, but it has endeared itself to us forever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.