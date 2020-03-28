Stories From School

It’s a tough time for school age youngsters and their parents. “Distance learning” works for some, or works for a while, but there are certainly those students who would rather be in a familiar classroom.
Let’s give a shout-out to the teachers back in empty classrooms or at their kitchen tables trying to help their students AND their students’ parents to navigate this “brave new world”!
In honor of them all, here is a look back at the Hibbing schools and how they grew.
A Brief History of the Hibbing Schools
This article was written for the Hibbing Historical Society by Helen Carlson Blake. It was reprinted in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on August 6, 1976, in a special edition celebrating the All-Class Reunion held that summer.
In August of 1893, my father, John H. Carlson, came to Hibbing and bought a lot at 127 Pine Street in the newly-platted town. (This refers to the original town of Hibbing that would later be referred to as “North Hibbing,” once the town moved south in the 1920s.) The lot he purchased had a wooden-framed business building. On the 1st floor of this building he opened a general merchandise store on December 11, 1893.
On the 2nd floor of this structure is where the first Hibbing school was opened in January 1894, with one teacher, Miss Susan Murphy. As the population of the town increased, it was necessary to build a building fully devoted to teaching students. The first school building was built in 1895. It was a wooden-framed building with four rooms. It was located on Center Street and was called the Center Street School.
The next school to be built in town was the Central School, later called the Jefferson School. It was located on Third Avenue between Mahoning and Superior Streets. This was a modern brick structure, and in this building was also where the first high school was located. The first class of two pupils graduated in 1903. They were Ella Anderson and Merritt French.
In 1907, the Lincoln High School was built on Second Avenue and Lincoln Street. This was a modern building with an auditorium on the third floor and classrooms for the junior and senior high school pupils. The Central School and Center Street School now became completely elementary schools.
The population of Hibbing was growing so rapidly, fueled by the ever-expanding lumber and mining industries, that by 1909 another elementary school was needed. The Washington School was built beside the Jefferson School and connected to it by an underground tunnel. One day, Mr. J.H. Friday, the janitor, let some of us girls go through that tunnel… a new and exciting experience for us at that time!
When I went to the Center Street School, Mr. Ed C. Booth was the janitor there and a friend of all the children. Miss Mary Haley was the principal and taught the third grade. I had heard that she was very strict and handy with a large rubber ruler, so I was rather afraid of her. Much to my relief, by the time I reached the third grade she had been replaced by Miss Catherine Godfrey.
It might be interesting to note that the teachers’ salaries in 1906-1907 were $55.00 per month for kindergarten, $57.50 to 67.50 for the elementary grade teachers. Additionally, the one who taught the highest grade in the school was also the principal. High school teachers received $65.00 to $70.00 per month and Miss Margaret Rainkin, the first high school principal, received $100.00 per month. She also taught the Latin and English classes.
The superintendent, Mr.Charles Young, received $200.00 per month. Some of the early superintendents were Mr. Gary Graham, Mr. Klinkert, Mr. Charles E. Young, Mr. Herbert Blair, and Mr. C.C. Alexander.
In 1913 a large addition was built onto the Lincoln High School, which extended it to Washington Street and Second Avenue and more than doubled its capacity. There were plenty of classrooms in this building for all of the pupils in grades 7th through 12th. It was now an even more modern school with a swimming pool (only the second high school in America to have an indoor pool) and a beautiful study hall that accommodated all pupils of the 9th through 12th grades at one time. Each student had, in the study hall, a permanent desk for keeping books and other school materials. Along the side of this large study hall there was an excellent library.
In 1916, the Junior College was started in this building. It was a new idea in education. Its aims were primarily to allow students to get two years of college without going away from home, and to begin with, there was no charge to the students.
The Hibbing Junior College was the first such college in the northern part of the state. The faculty was of outstanding quality brought here especially to get the Junior College started, as it was such a new concept in education. Hibbing schools were already noted for their progressive ideas. Some of the early faculty of the Junior College included the following:
Professor James Mikesh, from Harvard University, was the first Dean and taught math. Miss Rose Hargrave from the University of Wisconsin taught English. Miss Margaret Gourley taught German. She stayed at the Junior College for many years. Mr. Ray Murphy taught chemistry. He was followed by Mr. H.A. Dresher, who later became the second Dean at the Junior College. Miss Mary Gourley taught zoology. Miss Josephine De Baer taught French the first year and was followed by Florence Donahguhe the second year. Mr. Walter Thompson taught economics. Mr. Cameron then took over when Mr. Thompson had to leave for military service. Most of these teachers had taught in major universities before coming to Hibbing Junior College. After a few years, with the Junior College up and running, many of them returned to their former positions.
It was the era of World War I and most of the boys in Junior College left to join the military. This left much of my second year of college with mostly girls in classes. Therefore, two of our faculty, Miss Florence Donahughe and Miss Mary Reiter, helped us to form a sorority, the Iota Kappa Gamma. This stood for “Junior College Girls” with all of the girls joining.
In 1914, the Oliver Iron Mining Company was buying property in the original part of Hibbing in anticipation of mining the “North Forty.” Iron was very much in demand with World War I growing in intensity. So my father had a new store building built on Third Avenue and Lincoln Street, further south from his original building and near the high school. This new building was a three-story brick building known as the Carlson Building. Here he moved his general merchandise store from Pine Street. On the second and third floors there were apartments.
This building was also destined to be part of the school system. In 1918, the School Board realized that the High School and Junior College classes were too cramped. Many of the men were returning from the military and wanting to further their education. Since my father was intending to retire, because of ill health, they asked him to lease the whole building to them for three years.
This he did. The first floor was divided into classrooms and the second and third floor apartments were rented to teachers. The school opened there in the Carlson Building in September 1919. Junior College classes and teacher training classes were held there. This continued for three years.
Then, in 1922, the beautiful new High School building in the new Hibbing was ready to open. This big school opened in phases over the next two years. It would accommodate pupils from kindergarten through Junior College.
The old high school, the Lincoln School, became a junior high school for students from that part of the school district, which included mining locations to the north, east and west of Hibbing.
There were also elementary schools in Brooklyn, Alice, Kelly Lake, Kitzville, and many of the locations such as Mahoning, Webb, Penobscot, Pool, and others. The Cobb-Cook Elementary School was built on the west side of the new Hibbing as the town began to move to its new site.
Those location schools, and the North Hibbing elementary schools and the Lincoln School were phased out over the years. Elementary pupils located in the High School building were also eventually moved into newer buildings that were built just for these younger grades. The new Washington, Jefferson, Greenhaven, and Lincoln Junior High replaced the old buildings.
We have always had a wonderful school system in Hibbing, always built with the best in mind for our children and our citizens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.