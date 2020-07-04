Last Sunday, here on the Years of Yore page, the story of the Civilian Conservation Corps, or CCC, in the Hibbing area was introduced to readers. The camp, S-53, Company 717, was located at Side Lake, and existed from 1933 until 1943. The story of this camp, and the good work which those men accomplished, continues this week.
The information last Sunday and today comes from several articles originally published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune in the mid to late 1930s.
During the period of camp construction, changes were also being effected out in the field.
In August 1933, the arrival of Chevrolet trucks, tractors, road graders, tools and other equipment aided in the work’s progress. Roadside cleanup was underway for reducing fire hazards. The stand of young Norway pines west of the camp’s acreage was thinned, pruned, and made into a park.
The construction of the Link Lake Trunk Trail was begun that August. Over 200 acres of seedlings were also planted and plotted into plantations. Starting in the autumn months, the camp wood supply project began, while the graveling of roads and roadside cleanup continued. The planting of trees continued, as well as the picking of pinecones for state nurseries. The pinecones’ seedlings would be planted throughout the state, so that native species were preserved. This very significant CCC work will continue.
When the first heavy snowfall came on October 15, 1933, a snowplow was authorized for use so the men could still get to their work sites in the surrounding area even if it snowed.
Throughout the winter months, the men had movies twice a week, access to the fine library, a very competitive basketball team, and occasional dances which were held in the recreation hall. This hall was a massive room of approximately 40 feet by 80 feet. On one end was the camp commissary where the men could purchase candy, gum, personal care items and other such things. A balcony at the other end of the hall surrounded the reading room/library. This area was very popular as a leisure time refuge. The floor of the main room in the recreation hall was carefully covered with corn meal for the purpose of giving it a smooth surface, especially important for the ambitions of the CCC dance lover!
Dances were conducted under the close surveillance of officers. A certain number of young ladies from surrounding Range communities were invited to attend. They were transported to and from their homes in company trucks. Each party of these young ladies were chaperoned by a recreational leader. The camp hired the services of an orchestra for the dances. Also in the camp was a player piano, which provided music for many impromptu entertainments, and a radio was installed, too.
The dining hall was equipped to serve approximately 170 men. It was quite a spectacular sight with each place neatly arranged preparatory to the serving of a meal. A large microphone was placed next to the radio to provide entertainment during the dinner hour. According to those who visited the camp, the food prepared by the cooks was outstanding, The firm belief was that to be healthy, American youth needed good food. Large amounts of meats, eggs, and fresh vegetables were available and stored until used in large refrigerators.
A competent baker in spotless white attire and his assistants were part of the camp, too. In the summer, the pleasant aroma of berry pies filled the air. Year round, fresh bread and special treats were turned out in the baking facilities.
In the barracks were two long rows of bunks, each bed covered by white linens and wool blankets. Lockers were installed for each man. Adjacent to the barracks was a drying room where work clothes were changed and dried. Capacity was figured on the basis of cubic feet of space per man.
To heat the camp in the winter, 2,000 cords of wood were typically prepared. Heat was provided by oil barrels converted into stoves with the addition of a small fire door. A metal girder surrounded the stove to insure the rise and circulation of the heat.
One winter job undertaken by the CCC camp men was deer feeding. During the deep snow of 1936-1937, when it was found that the deer were having difficulty in obtaining sufficient food, crews from the camp distributed hay to nine feeding grounds where deer had yarded up in large numbers. Hay for this feeding was furnished by the local Izaak Walton League and the State Game and Fish Department.
When summer came around, the work of planting, clearing brush, fire suppression, building water loading docks and building bridges was underway. To attract and feed waterfowl, wild rice was planted. Wood duck houses were built and placed on various lakes in the camp area to attract the fast diminishing wood ducks. Several plots of clover were planted in isolated areas for summer deer food. A ruffed grouse census in spring and fall and an autumn deer census were conducted each year. Regular inspections of lakes, streams and forests was also a part of the work done by the CCC.
But as July 4th neared, another activity was planned by Company 717. All the camps in the area were invited to take part in a track and field meet. Tents were erected for sleeping quarters and the men were fed “army style” from the camp kitchen. Several trophies resulting from honors obtained in the meet became the prize possession of the Side Lake company. Another special attraction was the visit of the champion woodchopper representing the Kelly Axe company who gave several demonstrations of his ability and skill. Also, summers at Co. 717 included plenty of chances to cool off in the crystal clear lake water.
In the later part of July for several summers, companies from the southern areas of the state, where a persistent lack of rain had made the CCC work nearly impossible, were sent north. These were referred to as “drought relief camps” and so Company 2706 became affiliated with Company 717, and thus gained access to all the conveniences of the Side Lake camp.
During these years, through several inspections, Company 717 was rated as Number One in the state for its organization and efficiency. It was also rated as being ahead of other state camps in its field accomplishments. Often noted by the inspectors was that in winter, despite deep snow and cold, the work of slash disposal, timber stand improvement, and graveling of new roads was well-planned and completed before spring.
The camp expanded through the years, adding new barracks, new officer quarters, and a larger garage for forestry equipment. There was ongoing upkeep of existing buildings. These buildings were sturdy and built to last. Members of Company 717 took pride in their camp being clean and in perfect repair.
The important accomplishments of the Civilian Conservation Corps should never be forgotten. The skills learned by the young men would help them throughout their lives. Many of them would serve the nation again in World War II. The projects done by the CCC benefitted the state and nation, and we continue to reap the rewards of their work today.
