Last week’s Years of Yore page was devoted to the many clubs and organizations that Hibbingites have enjoyed through the years and still enjoy today. One very special club that no longer exists was the Oliver Club.
I do remember hearing about the Oliver Club when I was a young girl, and then a few years later I saw a picture of the building. Yes, this was not a club that met in people’s homes or in church basements. When you belonged to the Oliver Club, you had access to one of Hibbing’s largest buildings and the many amenities included inside.
The Oliver Iron Mining Company, a subsidiary of the United Sates Steel Corporation, was the most prominent mining company on the Mesabi Iron Range for much of the 20th Century. “The Oliver.” as many Iron Rangers referred to the company, did not always look out for its employees. However, after the mining strike of 1916, and with the demand for steel growing rapidly, the Oliver and other steel companies wanted to avoid future strikes. The Oliver, like other companies, began to sponsor employee family picnics, outings, bonus payments, and improved working conditions. They encouraged their workers to get involved in local sports programs, civic organizations, music and theatrical performances. They encouraged the employees and their families to become citizens. The company saw all of these as a means to an end — better, loyal workers.
One of the enticements the Oliver offered to its employees was The Oliver Club.
The first clubhouse was located in the original Hibbing town site on Cedar Street. Built in 1909, it was designed primarily for the amusement and recreation of its members. Modeled on men’s clubs found in large cities, for working men, it was a place to clean up and enjoy some time of leisure.
When the town moved, the Oliver Club moved with it. Settled onto a piece of property owned by the mining company in the center of the new Hibbing, it was located just behind the gleaming new Androy Hotel and across the street from the impressive new Village Hall. Can you picture where it was? Right where our public library is today on 5th Avenue East and 21st Street!
In 1951, the Oliver decided that the Hibbing clubhouse, and the equally nice Oliver Club in Virginia, had outlasted the main reasons for existence. There were fewer newly-arrived immigrants to encourage towards citizenship, many clubs and activities were now available across the Range to employees and families, and a strong union worked to ensure employees were paid fairly and labored in safe conditions. Therefore, the decision was made to close the Oliver Clubs.
In Hibbing, the clubhouse stood on a prime piece of property. The Carnegie Library in North Hibbing could not be moved south, so a new library would need to be built and the planning for that new library was underway. The Oliver had originally offered lots on Howard Street for the new library, but now it offered the Oliver Club lot. The Hibbing Library Board and the Village Council accepted this offer.
The Oliver Club building was moved to a new housing area being developed, Courthouse Addition, next to Brooklyn. The Club building was cut in half and renovated into apartments. You can still see the two matching buildings along 16th Avenue East.
The following story about the Oliver Club is primarily from the “Monthly Bulletin” volume 2, number 7, published by the American Iron and Steel Institute in July 1914. I also blended into that account some information from a brief article about the Oliver Club published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on September 14, 1933, and also information contained in an article written for the Hibbing Historical Society newsletter for Winter, 1989, by Arnold Johnson.
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
One of the earliest and most successful organizations to be instituted in Hibbing was the Oliver Club, organized on January 1, 1909, under the supervision of the Oliver Iron Mining Company, under whose direction and sponsorship it has enjoyed a wide popularity.
The Hibbing Oliver Club was built and furnished by the Oliver Company and then turned over to the employees to manage. A steward, responsible for overseeing and taking care of the building and its activities, and a janitor, are paid employees. Also, during the bowling season, pinboys are employed.
Miles Gandsey was the first steward of the club, beginning his stewardship at its opening in 1909. He was followed by Frank Godwin and Joe Dietrich. Thomas Blake became steward in 1918, a position which he has maintained until the present (1933).
The members of the club are composed of the employees of the Oliver Mining Company, together with the Rood Hospital staff of physicians. Also included are the newspaper men and clergy of Hibbing and Chisholm as honorary members. The initiation fees are $3.00 and monthly dues are $1.00 to those living in and close to Hibbing. A non-resident member’s dues are 50 cents a month.
Each Oliver employee was issued a numbered brass check which was generally worn on a leather watch fob attached to a $1.00 Ingersoll pocket watch. This brass check was the identification used for entrance to the Club and also the identification needed on payday when picking up wages at the mine.
The club officers consist of a president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer and five directors. All of these men are elected by club members annually in January for a term of one year.
W.J. West was the first president of the Oliver Club. He was followed by William Tapran, H.F. Martin, W.F. Kohagen, W.J. Kaiser, Herb Bowen, James Harrington, H.W. McLaughlin, H.W. Overpeck, and William Matheson, who is the current president.
The club is self-supporting and small charges are made for games as follows: pool, 5 cents per cue per game; billiards, 20 cents for 50-point game; tennis, 50 cents per month for each person who cares to join the tennis association during the tennis season. This money is used to purchase tennis paraphernalia, excepting tennis rackets and shoes. The tennis court is located inside a fenced-in area bordering the back of the Androy Hotel. There are also shower facilities in the club.
The steward sells coupon books to the club members in denominations of one dollar, each containing twenty coupons of five cents each, which area given in payment for all games and purchases made from the club. The “store” in the club sells cigars, pipes, tobaccos, candy, hot dogs, pop, work gloves, handkerchiefs and other such items to its members at a small profit. Members can also buy tires and auto supplies, and these are picked up at a company warehouse.
The Reading Room is supplied with many of the current magazines and periodicals, several daily papers, and a large collection of books, giving members a variety equal to the average men’s club. There is a Writing Room where stationery is furnished free. There is also a Card Room where many enjoyable evenings are spent playing cards. Gambling or playing any game of chance is not allowed at the club.
It has been the custom to have entertainments of a social nature at intervals, about four or five during the year. These entertainments are of two classes. One is for members only, when an athletic performance is held, such as boxing, wrestling, etc. The other consists of music, recitations, and dancing, and is open to the club members, their wives and friends. Dances are especially popular and held on Saturday nights throughout the year.
The Oliver Club has proven to be an important part of Hibbing’s social scene.
---
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1919
June 11, 1919
Owing to a break down in the Tribune office yesterday afternoon just as the run of the paper for the day was being finished, a number of subscribers in Alice failed to get their paper last evening.
1933
Sept. 14, 1933
The “Miss Hibbing” contest to pick the 40th Anniversary celebration queen and the girl who will represent Hibbing in the Miss Arrowhead contest in Duluth on Saturday, will be held at 9:00 tomorrow evening at the high school auditorium. Nine girls have submitted their names: Lillian Hanley, Bernice Lemieux, Dellouise Matthews, Aubrey Jackson, Frances Bordon, Lucille Tawyea, Ruth Viger, Gertrude McCabe, and Mary Pasich.
1946
June 29, 1946
The senior mother of Hibbing is Mrs. Eliza Polkinghorn, affectionately known as “Grandma” to local residents. She celebrated her 97th birthday this month. She was the first white lady to come to Ely and her oldest son was the first white child born in that Vermillion Range city. A widow for the past 50 years, she came to Hibbing 45 years ago and brought up her eight children here. Only two of her children are living today, Mrs. Joseph Thomas of Hibbing and Mrs. Lila Snell of Hollywood, California.
