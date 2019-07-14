It is clear, when paging through the newspapers of Hibbing’s past, that Hibbingites have always enjoyed stage entertainment. From the earliest years they eagerly supported live stage shows of all types. Also, several “movie palaces,” as even the plainest of buildings that showed movies was referred to, existed along Hibbing’s streets.
Movie theaters were also found in Keewatin and Chisholm. Ads for the movies in those towns can be found in Hibbing newspapers starting in the early 1930s. Transportation had improved enough that people would drive to a neighboring town to see a film that caught their interest.
Our opulent high school auditorium is perhaps the result of the demand for a special place to enjoy fine entertainment. The 90-foot fly space held 45 backdrops created at Twin City Scenic Company especially for the large Hibbing stage. Professionals, including individual singers or orators, bands, or large orchestras, all traveled to Hibbing and performed on the high school’s stage. The auditorium was also equipped with two 35-millimeter carbon arc Powers Projectors that were the state-of-the-art means for showing movies in the 1920s. It is clear that there was a love of performance, whether live or on film.
The following article is a combination of two articles printed in the Hibbing Daily Tribune. One appeared on June 20, 1946, in a special section honoring Hibbing’s 50th birthday. That article was reprinted with updates for an August 10, 1968 article celebrating Hibbing’s 75th birthday.
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
For everything from first-rate stage plays to medicine shows, gay blades of the 1890’s and their Gibson Girls, Hibbing citizens paraded to the old opera house, Hibbing’s first theater.
Located on the second floor of the village hall in North Hibbing, the opera house featured celebrities such as Fritz Kreisler, Anna Case, and even a Hibbing queen contest.
A decade of presenting colorful attractions to the residents of the Ore Capital was closed when the opera house shut its doors in 1904.
The Power Theater, owned by W.J. Power, became the entertainment center in 1903. The first featured production there was “Resurrection” with Melvo McDowell and Florence Stone, when the theater opened its doors on June 1.
The first graduating class of Hibbing High School received diplomas on the stage of the Power Theater in 1903.
Other legitimate stage theaters (referring to live performances of plays of a serious nature, as opposed to vaudeville or burlesque ~ MPK) in Hibbing were the Miles and Healy theaters, opened in 1908 and 1910. Charles Bardessono and Joe Healy were the first ushers who guided spectators down the aisles of the Miles Theater.
Movies came to town as early as 1906 and the first home of the two-reel short subjects produced in that day was the Airdome opened by Mr. and Mrs. William Rezac. Twenty minute programs of silent films were shown in their open air theater in the summer of 1906. But customers were either deluged by rain or chilled by the night air, so Rezac tacked canvas over the top of his open-air theater for the convenience of audiences.
Two-reel Western silents brought down the house with displays of cowboy heroism and Hibbingites stamped their feet, cheered, and whistled. The Airdome later became the Princess Theater, was remodeled, and showed first-class moving pictures.
By the time the Majestic Theater was opened in 1915 under the management of Thomas Roddy, full-length features of five-reels were being produced in Hollywood and a high caliber of moving pictures were shown. The following year Mark Miller opened the Bijou Theater on Third Avenue.
Oliver Marasko and Julius Edelstein took charge of the Lyric Theater which was built in the residential district between Sellers and Mahoning streets.
Hibbing would begin its move to the south and one of the first theaters in “New Hibbing” was built in 1919 – the New Victory Theater, built and managed by Harry Anderson who operated this showhouse on First Avenue for several years.
Percy Webster was the proprietor of the Homer Theater, also on First Avenue, built in 1921 and named after his son. Homer Webster II, grandson of the theater owner, is a recently returned World War Two veteran who is making his home in Hibbing today.
The entertainment scene shifted almost entirely to the new town in the decade of the “Roaring Twenties” with the Plaza Theater the only showhouse operating in the old town. Mr. and Mrs. Rezac opened the biggest theater in the Ore Capital in 1922, when, under the Finkelstein and Ruben circuit, they operated the State Theater, built in the 300 Block of Howard Street. Bill and Jesse Rezac, movie pioneers of Hibbing, eventually sold their interest in the State Theater to the Finkelstein and Ruben Company in 1929. In 1932, this circuit was taken over by the Minnesota Amusement Company who, in Hibbing, then operated the State, the Homer, and the Garden theaters.
The Garden was located in the 100 Block of Howard Street. Later known as the Gopher Theater, it was constructed in 1925 and owned by B.H. Edelstein, Julius Edelstein, and Louis Deutsch until 1928 when they sold their interests to the Finkelstein and Rueben circuit. Not until 1939 did the Garden change its name when it was remodeled by the Minnesota Amusement Company and re-named the Gopher.
The Vitaphone broke the silence of a Hibbing movie theater for the first time in 1928 when short subjects were shown on the State’s screen with sound effects. The movie “The Jazz Singer” was the first full-length movie which featured part-sound and those early audiences can remember the relief they felt when the scratchy “talkie” part of the movie, which intermittently faded and blared, would revert back to silence.
But “talkies” technology improved and movies’ popularity has continued to grow along with that technology and movie houses’ comfort.
The Lybba, constructed in 1947 by the Edelstein family, was named after a Hibbing pioneer, Mrs. B.H. Edelstein, whose first name was Libbe.
Hibbing also has a drive-in movie theater, constructed in the 1950s, along Highway 37.
(Also, in the 1970s, when the Mesabi Mall was brand new, there was a Jerry Lewis movie theater. The comedian financed a small string of theaters named after himself to play classics and comedies and what today we would call “family-friendly” movies. ~ MPK)
