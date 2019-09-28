There are many historic buildings around Hibbing. Many of these buildings were built with only one purpose in mind, perhaps as an elementary school or church or department store. Through the years, that purpose may have changed or been eliminated altogether. The Androy Hotel, for example, is now a beautiful senior apartment building and home to the Hibbing Elks Club. The Lybba Movie Theater has become the Sunrise Deli. We usually hope that a building may be renovated for a new purpose, not torn down altogether, if its “bones” are still healthy.
Some buildings start by serving one purpose but can serve several purposes before too many years go by. The Memorial Building is a good example as its arena serves as a hockey rink, basketball court, circus setting, home show location, wedding reception hall, dinner and dance venue, white elephant sale site, and even more!
Did you know that the Memorial Building was once the home of the National Guard unit?
Hibbing’s National Guard Unit was officially organized on May 14, 1908, as M Company, 3rd Regiment. After serving in World War I, the local Guard unit was disbanded for a period of time, then reactivated. It would eventually be located at the Hibbing Memorial Building until 1956.
This first article comes from the Hibbing Daily Tribune on July 7, 1953.
The village council “has gone as far as humanly possible” in providing space in the Memorial Building for National Guard units in Hibbing.
Mayor Arthur Carleton said at the meeting of the village council Monday, “We appear to have reached a point where we are going to have to turn the Memorial Building over to the National Guard to meet its demand for space.” The state should consider building an armory to provide the necessary space, Carleton continued.
The mayor’s outburst was the result of a letter from the state guard officials asking for office space for the Army National Guard instructor, and additional storage space to replace the area under the west stands now used for a canteen.
Trustee James Demgen agreed with the mayor that the state should build an armory rather than make increasing demands for space in the Memorial Building. He also stated that the site immediately east of the Memorial Building offered to the state for an armory site by a previous council was now more important as a parking area.
Clerk Roy Mickelson said that the storage space had been promised to the Guard and could be arranged without causing hardship. However, he also cited the need for an armory building. He said that Virginia had been given priority for the construction of an armory because two abandoned school buildings formerly used by the National Guard had been reclaimed by the school system.
The council decided to meet with local Guard officers to see what can be worked out.
Two companies of the National Guard, as well as the instructor for the Range battalion, are stationed in Hibbing.
Hibbing National Guard History
The following article appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on August 10, 1968, as part of a special commemorative edition celebrating Hibbing’s 75th Birthday.
Captain George O’Sullivan was the original commander of Company M of the Third Minnesota Infantry, Hibbing’s first National Guard Unit.
Five months after its creation in 1908, Company M was called to service. It was the year of the Chisholm fire. The forest fire that spread across the Range leveled the neighboring city. Company M protected the lives and what little property there was left in Chisholm for 23 days.
Since that great fire, Hibbing National Guard units have participated in many regional and worldwide campaigns. The Hibbing Unit served as an infantry company in World War I. Later in the war, the Hibbing Guard saw action in France as Battery B of the 125th field artillery.
After the World War I Armistice, the Hibbing National Guard disbanded. Almost 30 years later, Hibbing veterans of World War II succeeded in gaining a National Guard battalion headquarters and two companies. In 1947, Headquarters Company and Company A of the First Battalion 136th Infantry Regiment, 47th (Viking) Division were organized.
In January 1951, the Hibbing Guard and other Iron Range units were called to active duty. The Hibbing National Guard was sent to Camp Rucker, Alabama, for training before being sent to fight in Korea.
After being reactivated, the Hibbing Guard lacked manpower. In 1953, Company A had just nine men. It was authorized for 50. An intensive recruiting drive was planned. Closely related to this recruiting drive was a plan to gain an armory for Hibbing. After a visit by the Adjutant General, the conditions of the National Guard facilities in Hibbing were reported to be “deplorably unsatisfactory.”
The Guard had been given additional space in the Memorial Building, and this served the Hibbing Guard for several years. Then, in 1954, the unit moved into the abandoned North Hibbing Carnegie Library building. Since mining operations required the razing of that building soon after the Guards’ move, something had to be done about a new armory.
The Adjutant General advised the village council to select a site for a new armory, in order that the work on it could start within a few months.
In 1956, construction was started on a brand-new armory and the Hibbing National Guard proudly moved into its new quarters early in 1957.
In 1961, the Hibbing National Guard was reorganized from an infantry to an armor unit. The new name given to the unit at that time was Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Reconnaissance Squadron, 1-94th Armor.
In 1965, the Hibbing National Guard was again reorganized and now made Headquarters and Headquarters Co. 2nd Battalion 1-94th Armor. At that time the Guard changed from a reconnaissance to a light tank unit.
The next reorganization come on February 1, 1968. At that time, battalion headquarters was moved to Duluth. Company A remained as Hibbing’s National Guard Unit. There are four officers and 67 enlisted men in Hibbing’s Company A currently in 1968.
Four National Guard companies are now stationed on the Range. Besides Company A in Hibbing, there are companies in Chisholm, Eveleth, and Virginia.
Right from the beginning, the new Armory opened its doors to the Hibbing community to use for a variety of events. We know, for instance, that on March 1, 1958, a Hibbing band, The Golden Chords, made up of three high school boys, Monte Edwardson, LeRoy Hoikkala, and Bobby Zimmerman, put on a Rock and Roll Hop for local teen-agers in the Armory. The future Bob Dylan, therefore, was an early performer in the brand-new building.
Since that time, the Guard Unit has rented space for Boy Scout Jamborees, weddings, Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquets, ADK Craft Sale, AAUW Book Sale, Mighty Mutts Chicken Wings fundraiser for local Humane Societies, vendor shows, and many more events. In the 1970s, the Hibbing Youth Center was located in the building and therefore was the site for many a high school dance as well as foosball tables!
Sergeant 1st Class Timothy Schlenvogt gave me some up-to-date information about the Hibbing Guard Unit. It currently has around 100 soldiers, mostly men, and is A Troop of the 1-94 Cavalry out of Duluth. In 2005, the armored tanks that many remember being stationed in Hibbing were retired and the local unit transitioned to using the smaller Bradleys, as the unit became a Reconnaissance Unit. They are part of the 34 Infantry Division, also known as the Red Bulls. The Guard drills here and also at Fort Ripley. I greatly appreciate Sargeant Schlenvogt taking the time to help me and any mistakes in this information about the current Guard are completely my own.
We thank the Guard members, past and present, for their service to our country and community.
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1918
May 2, 1918
All persons desiring to have land within the village limits plowed by the Village for garden purposes are requested to make personal application at the office of the Village Recorder. The Village also has a limited number of garden plots in the vicinity of Alice and Brooklyn. Anyone wishing to obtain the use of one of these plots will make application for the same at the office of the Village Recorder, J.P. Murphy.
1927
Sept. 15, 1927
Harry O. Steffen was named the band director at Hibbing High School. Under his direction the program plans to grow and compete in several contests this year.
1955
April 20, 1955
Plans for making official civil defense identification tags available to all children and adults in Hibbing were announced today by Col. T.A. Oberlander, civil defense director.
1960
August 10, 1960
Hibbing playground leaders continue to thank the parents for encouraging their children to take part in playground activities and thank the children themselves for making the summer program such a success. The Summer Recreation Staff enjoyed the season with Hibbing’s children at all the town’s playgrounds.
