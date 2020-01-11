Movin’ a town like Hibbing

As previously mentioned on this “Years of Yore” page, 100 years ago, 1920, was a big year for Hibbing as the move from north to south got underway in a BIG way! The planning for the move, and some of the initial new building and moving, had begun in late 1918 and continued in 1919. But it was in 1920 that no one could any longer doubt that changes were coming!
“Years of Yore” will often highlight the year 1920 throughout this year, 2020.
It seems a good way to start is with the lyrics of a wonderful song, “Here’s How You Move a Town” by Don Peterson from his musical Growin’ Pains.
Don Peterson was born in Hibbing on March 7, 1933 to Elmer and Pearl Peterson. Always interested in music, he was a dedicated piano student and organizer of dance bands while in high school. He also was a gifted athlete who graduated from Hibbing High School in 1951.
He studied music at Hibbing Junior College, Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio, and the University of Minnesota, from where he received his B.A. degree. He enlisted in the Army in 1956, working there as an entertainment specialist, booking and making arrangements for performers who entertained the troops and dignitaries.
In 1958, after his Honorable Discharge from the Army, he was commissioned to write a script with music for a show that told the story of the Mesabi Iron Range. That play was eventually titled Growin’ Pains, and represented years of research and work by Don Peterson. It would have fully-staged performances in the years 1959, 1968, 1976, and 1993. Each time, over 100 singers, dancers, actors, musicians, and stage crew members from several communities worked on these productions which were staged at the Hibbing High School auditorium.
Don is also well-known locally for his delightful song “Christmas City,” the theme song for Duluth’s annual Christmas City of the North parade.
He worked for Mutual of Omaha for many years, becoming a vice-president of the company. He and his wife, the former Nancy Lyman, had one child.
Don passed away on February 8, 1987. He was inducted into the Hibbing Historical Society’s Hall of Service and Achievement in 2012.
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
---
“Here’s How You Move a Town!”
Words and Music by Don Peterson
Here’s how you move a town-
You shimmy it up.
You whittle it down.
You set it on jacks or set it on tracks.
Set it in rows or set it in stacks.
Once you complete this
You move it rather slowly to start with.
After all it’s harder to part with
When you have your roots beneath you.
Next job you couple the chain
Then buckle the belt to keep it on plane.
Tie up the knot, for once on the road,
Movin’ a town is rather a load.
Go tell the townsfolk from north to south
We’re movin’!
Time for a community talk
One long community walk
Movin’ a town like Hibbing
Block by block!
First house we’re due to dispatch
Has twenty-one rooms and children to match!
Yellow frame front and iron ore rear
A raspberry bush-but we’ll leave that here.
Raise it up gently- all the kids are down in the cellar-
Call their Mom and quietly tell her
All her brood are starting to beller!
Now take that little red school
With reading and ‘riting and ‘rithmatic, you’ll
Notice one corner is lower than most-
That is the spot that dunce had his post!
Run tell the schoolmarms from north to south
We’re moving—Wait now—remember the chalk
For spelling out hickory dickory dock!
Movin’ a town like Hibbing
Block by block!
Next take that group of saloons,
The entire zoo and the big baboon,
That steeple and church plus every last tent
Where people might perch without paying rent.
Ease up that graveyard- I realize it’s not too appealing-
But moving a town from basement to ceiling
Means every last soul among us.
Next take the old district court,
Be thankful for this: we don’t have a fort!
We do have a mill and plenty of stores,
But leave the house we sat in outdoors!
Go tell the townfolk from north to south
We’re movin’!
Time for community talk
One long community walk!
Movin’ a town like Hibbing
Block by block!
Last, here’s the final to leave:
The lamppost, the wooden block street,
You never can tell: They might fill in the pit!
We’d be movin’ it back and the whole town’ll fit!
Go tell the townfolk from north to south
We’re movin!
Time for community talk
One long community walk!
Movin’ a town like Hibbing
Movin’ a town like Hibbing
Movin’ a town like Hibbing
Block by block!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.