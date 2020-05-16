Last Sunday on this Years of Yore page we took a look back at circuses in Hibbing’s past, especially the 1919 visit of the Walter L. Main Circus.
That company was by no means the only touring circus in America. Dozens of circuses were organized throughout the 1800s and early 1900s. Some of these did not last long, for one reason or another. They sold off their equipment and animals, their performers perhaps leaving the traveling life for a more “regular” life. Sometimes small circuses merged with larger companies.
Today’s circuses have changed somewhat from the “Big Tops” introduced in the mid-19th Century. Modern circuses avoid the use of animals to focus almost exclusively on human artistry. So tightrope walkers, trapeze acts and acrobats are still very much a part of the circus.
Other things from past circus life also endures. Music written specifically for the calliopes or the brass bands of circuses became popular outside of the circus. For example, the famous circus-entrance theme, “Entrance of the Gladiators,” written in 1904, is still a staple for bands and orchestras to perform. Inspired by a well-known 19th Century circus performer, John Lennon wrote “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kitel,” a song found on the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album. It is also interesting to note that John Phillip Sousa’s popular march “Stars and Stripes Forever” was played in a circus setting for only one reason – to alert performers to an emergency!
Circuses are also a world that have supplied the setting and plot for many plays, movies and novels. Several plays use a circus setting, including “Stop the World, I Want to Get Off,” “Barnum,” and “Top of the Ladder,” written by Tyrone Guthrie. Among the many films are “Dumbo,” “The Wagons Roll at Night,” “The Greatest Show on Earth,” and very recently, “The Greatest Showman.” Among novels with a circus setting, I highly recommend “Water for Elephants,” which was later made into a movie starring Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson.
Another circus which made its way to Hibbing in the early years of the 20th Century was The Original Yankee Robinson Circus. The following is part of an article from the Hibbing Daily Tribune on June 5, 1918.
The new program of the Yankee Robinson three-ring circus this season consists of more thrilling acts of merit than has ever before been under canvas, all of which the public will endorse when the big show comes to Hibbing Thursday, June 20.
To Fred Buchanan, the owner and manager of this famous old show, is due the gratitude of all Americans who enjoy healthy entertainment.
It was his creative mind that glimpsed the value of clean, instructive entertainment for folks, with a special aim at the young ones. Many features within the performance will appeal to children, at the same time recognizing the fact that what amuses and educates children has an attraction for parents. Special acts and features are secured for the avowed purpose of delighting children. Parents will be amply repaid for the visit by finding curious and entertaining objects within the big tents.
This legitimate form of amusement combines an exhibition of animals with shows of personal daring that may cause us to gape and gasp; and as for the clowns and their antics and frolics- what is more wholesome than to laugh? Steer clear of the man who never laughs; the man who laughs is the man who really lives, in the wholest, widest, fullest extent.
This next article appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on July 1, 1919. It concerns the Walter Main Circus’s appearance in Hibbing that was highlighted on this page last week. Obviously, when the circus came to town, it made for some big news. But the events recorded in this story show that the circus was not the only activity making for an interesting day in Hibbing!
Circus day is a quiet one
Circus day, usually a busy day for the police, proved comparatively “tame” and there were no reports of robberies, pick-pocket operations, or traffic accidents.
A near accident was prevented by the discerning eye of Traffic Officer William Kohrt.
Kohrt was at the circus grounds when he noticed a youngster running about with a wire around his waist. A careful investigation proved that the wire was attached to a small dynamite cap, with sufficient powder in it to blow the boy to eternity. Some other youngster, not realizing the seriousness of his act, is charged with placing the wire cap around the boy.
Also, a truck belonging to Johnson Bros. was left standing on Washington Street yesterday morning. The driver had evidently forgotten to put the emergency brake on and the truck started down the road, finally ending up by hitting the curve and a tree. There were no injuries reported.
