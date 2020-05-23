Each year, on the final Monday of May, those who died in America’s wars are honored. Answering their country’s call to service, these women and men throughout America’s history are truly the standard bearers for the rest of us. They remind us about sacrifice – the ultimate sacrifice being death.
Across this country, heartfelt Memorial Day services are held in country cemeteries and city halls, from the great lawn of the Nation’s Capitol to the pretty park in a small town. All these places and all these people honor and do not forget those who sacrificed.
This year, 2020, will be somewhat different. Speeches before a solemn group, a band playing a patriotic song, the reciting of the poem, “In Flanders Field,” – those typical events have been cancelled or adjusted because of the safety measures needed to control the spread of the coronavirus.
But even if the ceremonies are held “virtually,” their meaning doesn’t change and we can still place flags and flowers on the graves at cemeteries. We can still hold close to our souls the importance of those who fought for freedom, wherever in the world they were sent. Memorial Day honors those now gone from our world, but not gone from our memories.
Hibbing lost 104 servicemen and 1 servicewoman in World War II. Keewatin, Nashwauk, Chisholm, Buhl, all the Range communities sent men and women to the war effort and some never came home.
This Memorial Day, stay safe and stay well.
May 8, 1945, is remembered as Victory in Europe Day or V-E Day. Although war still raged in the South Pacific, at least the European horror had come to a close. Three months later, August 14, 1945, Victory over Japan or V-J Day finally occurred.
This year, 2020, is therefore the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II.
The following is taken from an article by Michael Lemmons which appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on July 22, 1993, as part of a special Hibbing Centennial edition. These memories from Elaine Deger Turk remind us that life changed for many people because of the war’s demands. People contributed to the war effort in many different ways.
Although she was 5-foot-2 in height, what Elaine Deger Turk lacked in size, she surely made up in spunk during World War II.
She was an iron worker, helping Iron Range mining companies produce about 125 million tons of iron ore during the war. This ore would be made into steel which would help to win the war.
Working for three summers, between 1942 and 1945, Turk began this career by picking up iron ore samples from local mines and delivering those samples by one-ton truck to the Lerch Bros.’ labs where they were analyzed.
Because most of Hibbing’s young men were enlisted in the Service, the home front industries used large numbers of women to work America’s trains, factories, mines and mining companies’ chemical labs.
Turk said she was glad to be one of them, earning about 80 to 90 cents per hour, considered relatively good money during the war. She was 23 years old when she first started.
But it wasn’t easy work. However, “I was so happy to have a job there,” she said.
“We worked very, very hard. We worked the full shifts,” Turk said. Part of her job was to obtain ore samples from railroad cars near the Albany Mine and deliver them for analysis. A job requirement was to jump from car to car, gathering ore samples. She was very frightened to jump while collecting the samples.
“For one thing, because I was short, I couldn’t make the jump from car to car. But I never told them that!” Instead, she improvised by climbing quickly up the side of each car using the ladders that were attached to the side of each car. “So I got lots of exercise going up and down those ladders, from one car to the next, carrying the ore samples with me as I crawled up into the next car. And there were about 13 of those cars at a time that I had to get samples from.”
Employees for the Susquehanna and Weggum Mines gathered the ore samples for Turk, who would then deliver those samples to the lab for analysis of their iron and manganese contents.
Those who did the tests in the labs were mostly older men who were too old for the Service. Other men exempt from the Service for various reasons during WWII worked in the local mines and sometimes would cause trouble for the women. One trick was the men would capture a small animal and put it in the bag with the ore samples.
“When I would deliver the samples to the lab, I had to look through each sample bag because those men would put a snake, frog, or anything they could find in there. If the men in the lab found a animal, they let me know about it!”
She was soon assigned additional duties such as crushing and pulverizing the samples, and then performing manganese tests.
Although she contributed to the war effort, she does not consider what she did anything much compared to others. Many women worked in factories, or flew planes to different staging areas, or were nurses right near the front lines, she pointed out.
Her newlywed husband, an Army Air Force corporal, served on a B-29 base in the South Pacific. He was in the Service for 37 months.
“I never gave any thought to what I was doing as being important for the war,” Turk said. “I was so glad that the government was sending me $50.00 a month (as part of her husband’s pay), so I had better get off my butt and get going!”
She lived with her mother in the Mahoning Location and her salary, plus her husband’s pay, helped to meet the family’s bills. Soon after V-J Day, she decided to leave her job at Lerch Bros. and focus on being a homemaker. Her husband came home in January 1946 and they would soon have a son and adopted a daughter.
“Time goes by so quickly,” she said when thinking about the years gone by.
