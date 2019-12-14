The Hibbing Memorial Building is a busy place throughout the year. People come through the doors to attend a fundraising dinner in the dining hall or an exercise class in one of the meeting rooms. They come to enjoy the curling rinks or the Historical Society Museum. And at this time of year, people from all over are often coming in to cheer at hockey games.
As a person comes through the main front doors off of 23rd Street, he or she will often look at the large pictures of some of Hibbing’s renowned athletes. I have heard a person wonder, “How are the athletes chosen to have their pictures displayed here?”
When doing some research, I ran across two stories about the genesis of those large photos on display. As work progressed through the years, adjustments and changes took place. The first article came from the Hibbing Daily Tribune on August 10, 1968. I have blended the information in that article with a column written by former Hibbing Daily Tribune Managing Editor Bert Ackerson a year later on May 7, 1969.
So next time you come to the Memorial Building, take some time to study those pictures. Think about the people in the pictures, and think about the people who organized this honor for some of Hibbing’s finest athletes.
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
In order to honor Hibbing’s athletic elite, a hall of fame is being erected in the front lobby (this lobby is formally known as the Memorial Hall) of Hibbing’s Memorial Building. The display, when completed, will consist of a 2 ½ by 4 foot picture and a short resume of each athlete’s accomplishments.
The first three athletes to be honored will be Ed Miller, All-American hockey player for Denver University; Dick Garmaker, All-American basketball player for the University of Minnesota; and Gary Gambucci, All-American hockey player for the University of Minnesota.
To be eligible for the Hibbing Hall of Fame, an athlete must be chosen as an All-American while attending a National Collegiate Athletic Association sanctioned college of university.
The Hibbing Municipal Athletic Association and Hibbing Chamber of Commerce are the coordinators of this project and share in its costs. It was in April 1968, that the MAA president, Mike Altavilla, appointed a committee to map out the project. That committee included Mario Retica as chairman, W.L. Anderson, Bruno Zanoni and Steve Zietler who was then the Chamber of Commerce manager but is no longer in Hibbing. The committee set up the following regulations:
1. A person to be honored must be a graduate of Hibbing High School.
2. Honors in any sport sanctioned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) are eligible.
3. A person to be honored must be named to the first team All-American honors in a sport at a school which is a member of the NCAA.
4. The committee must receive certified information about an athlete’s honors.
5. The picture gallery has been designated as the lobby of the Memorial Building.
6. No picture will be hung in the gallery until the person has completed his/her intercollegiate competition at a member NCAA school.
7. Records of the NCAA secretary will be the guide when determining if the school belongs to the NCAA.
8. The committee will only verify the candidate’s request for membership to the gallery. Candidates will have to secure the credentials and pictures along with any other pertinent information requested.
9. The committee will recommend only candidates who have met requirements for the All-American gallery. The Chamber of Commerce and the MAA will share the cost of the life-size picture to be placed in the gallery.
- - -
Also, when the addition to Hibbing High School was built in the 1990s, one of the new hallways became home to a more formal Hall of Fame of Hibbing athletes. Here are plaques bearing the likenesses and information about many honored athletes and coaches. You can visit that Hall of Fame during non-school hours and when attending a swim meet or a sports activity in the Hibbing High School gym.
•••
Memorial Building Athletic Champions Photo Gallery
In the main lobby of the Hibbing Memorial Building is a photo gallery of athletic champions of the highest order.
Starting on the left, or east, end of the lobby are portraits of two world curling champion rinks. The top photo shows the 1976 Mens World Curling Champions. The championship was held in Duluth that year, with the Bruce Roberts rink from Hibbing representing the United States and beating Scotland in the finals. The team was made up of Bruce Roberts, Joe Roberts, Gary Kleffman, and Jerry Scott.
The second photo shows the 2010 Senior Men's World Curling Champions from Hibbing representing the United States. That year, the championship was held in Chelyabinsk, Russia. The championship team defeated Canada in the finals. The rink was made up of Paul Pustovar, Brian Simonson, Tom Harms, Don Mohawk, and Dale Gibbs.
On the right, or west, end of the lobby are portraits of two championship hockey teams from Hibbing Community College. With Frank Catani as coach, the Hibbing Community College Cardinals won the National Community College championship in 1984 and again in 1985.
The large photos of the individual athletes and the year that they were named All-American are, from left to right: Edward Miller 1953; Michael Polich 1975; Richard Garmaker 1955; Pat Micheletti 1985; Scott Sandelin 1982; Gary Gambucci 1968; Vern Novak 1963; Bob Collyard 1969.
The middle picture is of Kevin McHale, a 1976 Hibbing graduate, who played collegiate basketball for the University of Minnesota before playing his entire professional career for the NBA’s Boston Celtics. He was named to the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team and to the Basketball Hall of Fame.
---
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1919
June 28, 1919
The local Soldiers and Sailors Club has made arrangements for all outside service men from adjoining towns to participate the big parade to be held in conjunction with Fourth of July festivities. If sufficient numbers appear, they will be placed in a section of the parade by themselves following the Hibbing service men.
1949
August 5, 1949
One new case of polio was diagnosed at the Hibbing General Hospital this morning. The patient, a 1 ½ year old Kelly Lake child, has been in the hospital for several days for observation. This brings to seven the number of Hibbing polio cases.
1960
Dec. 2, 1960
George Fisher reported that he spoke with a number of Minnesota athletic luminaries at the Iowa-Minnesota football game. Among them was Johnny Mariucci, hockey coach of the varsity hockey team, who told George that he would like to bring his Minnesota team to Hibbing for an exhibition contest.
1993
July 22, 1993
The T-Shirt Factory, located at 2630 1st Avenue, will be displaying “The World’s Largest T-Shirt” during the upcoming All-Class Reunion. Many special Hibbing shirts, caps, post cards, and maps will be available for the Reunion.
