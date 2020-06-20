Last Sunday on this page was the story of the beginnings of the Hibbing City Band. Here is the continuation of that article which was originally published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on July 22, 1993.
During 1900-1920, the band played for several funerals in much the same manner as a jazz funeral. The band played “Chopin’s Funeral March” on the way to the cemetery and ragtime on the way back. (In a memoir from the Hibbing Historical Society files, previously published on this page, one Hibbing pioneer recalled that the band often played “There’ll Be a Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight.”) Members of the band who did not attend the funeral or play with the band were taxed a day’s wages.
In the 1920s when unemployment was high, the band, under the direction of Frank Solozzi, played two concerts per week to boost the spirits of the unemployed. Audiences numbered from 1,500 to 5,000. The band organized a baseball team; however, the members proved to be better musicians than ballplayers.
With funding from various civic groups, the band represented Hibbing at conventions throughout the state. During the 1920s, a new agreement was reached with the city that required, in addition to the twice-a-week performances, that the band would perform on patriotic holidays. Also during this decade, the management of the band was taken over by the Park Board, with most concerts performed at Bennett Park.
A 1925 radio broadcast of the band brought several invitations from out of state. Then, in 1927, the band became a marching band as well as a concert band and won statewide competitions under the direction of Helmer Frankson, a local attorney.
During the 1930s, the Great Depression affected the band. A trip to the Chicago World’s Fair was cancelled and concerts were cut to one each week. In 1933, the original Memorial Building, built on the same site where the Memorial Building is located today, burned in a terrible fire. Many instruments, stored in the band’s rehearsal hall, were destroyed in the fire. The instruments were insured and the band was able to continue. When the Memorial Building was rebuilt in 1934, the band was given a rehearsal room once again.
The city band grew over the years and often had more than 60 members. It began an exchange concert program with neighboring communities that had city bands. These concerts often featured community singing, led by Hibbing businessman Lester Hallock. He was a frequent soloist with the band.
Floyd Low was band director from 1942 to 1963. Band membership dwindled during the 1940s with so many men leaving town to join the service or work in defense industries. The ones who were still in the Hibbing area often worked double or even triple shifts at the mines and railroads. The City Band began to hire high school students and out-of-towners for the first time. Overnight trips were no longer funded and winter concerts were discontinued
But beginning in the 1950s, things began to turn around for the band. It once again began to compete in area parades, taking many first prizes. Exchange concerts began again. The last one was with Keewatin in 1955.
James Baldrica became the band’s director during the 1960s. New trousers were purchased to go with the hats and jackets bought in 1940, the last official uniform. The band also ended a 70-year tradition as an all-male organization when, in the 60s, Kathy Pocrnich, a flute player, joined the band.
Clyde Hill directed the band from 1978 to 1993, with weekly summer concerts performed at various locations throughout the city.
In 1983, Jerry Snyder (the long-time Chisholm High School band director) became the tenth director of the City Band. In addition to the summer concert series, the band still performed on Memorial Day and Fourth of July (a tradition that started in the 1920s), and for the Hull Rust Days celebration. Other events where the band entertained people were the Christmas concert at the Irongate Mall, the Senior Citizens’ Ice Cream Social, and many dedications and special events.
The band had several “heritage” musicians over the years, that is, performers whose parents or siblings had also performed in the band. For instance, in 1993, Ron Gazelka, percussionist, performed. He was the son of Anton Gazelka, a soloist with the band in the 20s. Also performing in 1993 there was John Brandt, trombonist, a former student of band director Frank Solozzi and Jerry LiaBraaten, tuba player, brother of E. LiaBraaten, band soloist in the 1930s.
•••
The 1993 article ended there. But the band plays on!
Band directors in recent years included Art Hill, Chet Johnson, and Deb Johnson. Julie Sandstede took the baton in 2005 for what was supposed to be a brief tenure. The band members and audiences are very happy that her time as director has continued to this day! The band also has a Board which helps to organize the group and its performances.
Currently there are over 50 members registered with the band, with a “solid core group” of 35 who are at nearly all rehearsals and performances. Sadly, in recent years, some longtime, dedicated members have passed on to their eternal reward. However, band members have recruited new members, including high school musicians from Hibbing and Chisholm. Also, when people of any age come to the Hibbing area for awhile, perhaps a summer vacation or family visit, they are welcomed into the band to join the ranks and add their talents to the group. And, of course, people who live here are always welcome to be a part of the band.
Kim Thomas, current Board member who serves as the band’s treasurer, encourages people to join this terrific group of musicians. She tells me, “People who have not played their band instrument for many years think that they won’t be able to play it anymore.” But, Kim assures everyone, having watched others pick up an instrument to play again after a long interlude, that it is “like riding a bike! Once you’ve played, you can play it again!” If you would be interested in joining the Hibbing City Band, give Kim a call at 218-750-3072.
Be a part of the musical history of Hibbing.
