A summer evening. A band shell. The melodies of John Phillip Sousa or George Gershwin float through the air. An iconic American image.
There was a time when nearly every town had a band. And not only a school band, although those were very important too, but a TOWN band made up of people from teen-agers to senior citizens. The town (or city) band played at all sorts civic events, like Memorial Day services and harvest festivals. They also played simply to entertain people. They played inside in the winter, outside in the summer. They marched in parades or sat at attention on chairs.
The members of the town’s band brought music to their neighbors. They enjoyed keeping up their skills on a musical instrument. They laughed together during rehearsals. These musicians were an important part of their community…and still are!
Hibbing has a long tradition of bands. In the first decades of our town’s existence, there were several bands and orchestras of various sizes. Often organized around a particular director, or a certain variety of music, local musicians moved between these musical groups. But there was only one “City Band.” The musicians often had other jobs, but perhaps their real passion was making music and they usually were paid something for their time and musical talent.
We are lucky in Hibbing to still have a city band. Musicians of all ages are members of this group. Some of these talented musicians come to Hibbing from neighboring towns to be a part of the band. Just like years ago, many of these musicians have other jobs, but they still make time to share their musicianship with appreciative audiences.
When looking through Hibbing newspapers of the past 128 years, I regularly come across articles about band performances. In North Hibbing, the city band mostly performed in the Carnegie Library and other civic buildings. Once the town moved south, the Hibbing High School Auditorium appears to be the venue of choice – if the band was performing inside. Otherwise, the band performed regularly in Bennett Park.
Our current Hibbing City Band is under the direction of Julie Tarnowski Sandstede. She grew up in Hibbing and it is here she developed her love for and skills in music. Besides her hard work with the city band, she teaches music in the Virginia Public Schools. And, also, Julie is “Representative Julie Sandstede for Minnesota State District 06A.” Musicians seem to be great multi-taskers!
This summer will be one without the joy of music from the Hibbing City Band. Due to COVID-19, it will not be possible for the band to rehearse or perform. For those (like Joe and me) who look forward to Wednesday evenings in Bennett Park listening to the band, this will be a sad, silent summer. Since we won’t be enjoying their music, I hope that you enjoy reading about their history. We all hope and pray that by next summer we will once again be setting up our lawn chairs in the park and celebrating with the wonderful Hibbing City Band.
The following is from an article published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune July 22, 1993, a special edition of the newspaper that featured many of Hibbing’s oldest organizations. The remainder of this article will appear here next Sunday.
The Hibbing City Band is almost as old as Hibbing, having been organized in 1897. The original members were miners and lumberjacks, and, with financial backing from the Lake Superior Mining Company, became known as the Lake Superior Concert Band. Charter band members included John Hoopozzari, Gus Jarvi, John Kontio, Alex Backman, John Hakala, D. Lenkkeri, Jacob Saari, Jacob Rannanjarvi, John Beck, William Harris, Erland Heikkala and Alex Sandberg.
Uniforms were purchased in 1898. In 1900, the band hired Victor Taipala as its first director. He also taught music. In 1901, funding from the mining company ceased. The band decided it was important to have a regular rehearsal hall, but didn’t have the money to build one. Then, the Taplo Temperance Association offered its hall free of charge. At that point, the band changed its name to the Temperance Association Band.
This band played for everything from picnics to funerals, and raised money by playing for dances. J. Fitch became the director in 1903, the year the band changed its name again, becoming the Hibbing City Band. Mr. Fitch held the director position until 1910, when William Ahola accepted the baton. A donation of $100 from the city to pay for the Fourth of July sheet music was the beginning of the band library.
In 1913, Victor Power, mayor of Hibbing, was instrumental in establishing a fund from the village treasury to maintain the band. (A Band Law provides that cities of the first, second, third, and fourth class may levy a tax not to exceed two mills for the funding of a band for municipal purposes.)
The Hibbing City Band performed at the St. Louis County Fair for several years, beginning in 1914. Under the direction of Erwin Kleffman, the band played at the Minnesota State Fair in 1916, the year Vic Power ran for governor. During World War One, the band played for 106 patriotic concerts and parades.
To be continued next Sunday…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.