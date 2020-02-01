Last week on this Years of Yore page, we remembered the stately St. Louis District Courthouse that was built in North Hibbing. From 1911 until 1956 this courthouse was the scene of over 9,000 civil cases and over 1,500 criminal cases.
Last week’s article also mentioned Judge Martin Hughes, and indeed it would be difficult to talk about the Hibbing courthouse in those years without talking about Judge Hughes. He was the resident judge at the courthouse from 1909 until his retirement in 1946. A number of people contacted me asking for more about Judge Hughes, and I am happy to be able to present some further stories about the highly respected judge.
The article last week noted that the Buhl High School was named after Judge Hughes to honor and thank him for his significant help with a case involving the expenditure of funds for the school’s enlargement.
The following is an excerpt taken from a longer article written in 1947 by Margaret Thorbeck, not long after the judge’s retirement in December, 1946.
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
First impressions don’t always last, but Judge Martin L. Hughes got an impression of Hibbing in 1901 which remains today. “This is a good town,” he said when he reined in his horses 45 years ago on the village border and he still thinks so.
It was only a few hours after Martin Hughes had first seen Hibbing that he appeared in court as a practicing Ore Capital lawyer. He looked over the town, reached a quick decision to settle here, and started business all in one afternoon.
On that eventful day, Mr. and Mrs.(Carolyn Weeden) Hughes, drove a horse and buggy from Virginia through the dusty main street of this northern village and drew rein in front of the Hibbing Hotel.
Clients refused to wait until the young lawyer had put a tack through his shingle—hotel proprietor Joseph Stuart had lined up a case for trial at 5:00 that day and Martin Hughes appeared before Judge Levke before he had time to brush the red dust of the Iron Range roads off his suit.
Genial, kindly and keen, Judge Hughes has now become one of the best-loved residents of this community with a legal reputation that is second to none in the area. He has been a community booster who has helped in building the Ore Capital from a toddler town with a population of 2,400 in 1901 to the town it is today.
Active in civic affairs, Judge Hughes has been prominent in the Boy Scout movement and was a leading figure in promotion of legislation for purchase of North Hibbing residences by the mining company. He was a leader in preliminary work in connection with the North Forty bills and he appeared before legislative committees in 1935 when the bills were passed.
He also appeared before Governor Floyd B. Olson with a committee to request the governor to approve the bills. Olson vetoed the legislation, but the bills were passed over his veto in the 1935 legislative session.
Fraternal circles have benefited by his activities and in the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus he has been prominent throughout the country. He is also a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and the Elks Lodge of Hibbing.
As a community contributor he has been outstanding and as a benefactor to many unfortunates he has given quiet, unsung help.
Asthma was the reason that caused young Martin to leave his thriving practice of eight years in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and come to the Iron Range. Doubled up in wheezing misery, young Hughes met a childhood friend on the street in Sheboygan and heard from his friend a glowing report about Virginia, Minnesota. This friend, Jared Taylor, was a young lawyer who was practicing in the Queen City and he told his Irish friend Martin that the Range was the place for clear lungs and opportunity.
The Hughes shingle made several moves during the lawyer’s first few years in Hibbing, first going up on an office door in the old town hall. Then it was nailed up in the Power Building, owned by Walter Power, only to move again to the First National Bank building. When the Merchants and Miners bank building was constructed on Pine Street and Third Avenue, rooms to suit Attorney Hughes were built, but those rooms were never occupied by him because in 1909 he received the position of district judge and therefore moved his books and brief cases to the district court house.
“The finest people in the world were Hibbing pioneers,” said the judge. “I have never seen such fine community spirit as was evidenced among early day residents.” All of his life the judge has kept a warm spot in his heart for those early settlers of Hibbing. He and his wife Carolyn are both members of the First Settlers organization.
The judge is also a skilled farmer and spends every summer on his farm home in Swandale. Sharp of wit and with a fund of stories at his command, he is a popular speaker throughout the state. Genuine concern and interest in every person whom he knows have made him a personality who reaches the hearts of his fellow citizens and co-workers. His remarkable ability and legal knowledge bring him the respect and admiration of local and state residents.
Judge and Mrs. Hughes have three children, the former Julia Hughes, Sister Mary Martina, O.S.B.; Jean, married to John Butorac; and Patrick.
Judge Hughes’ daughter, Sister M. Martina Hughes, would study music extensively and became chairwoman of the music department at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth for 24 years. A talented pianist, Sister Martina also composed music and several of her compositions have been presented by the Duluth Symphony and other professional groups. In 2012, one of her compositions was the centerpiece of a major musical event celebrating the college’s centennial. This composition, “The Highwayman” was inspired by the famous poem of the same name by the English poet Alfred Noyes. According to family stories, her father loved this poem and often recited it to his family. Sister Martina would also serve as president of St. Scholastica. She passed away in 1992.
Judge Martin Hughes passed away on July 16, 1953. His wife, Carolyn, passed on February 12, 1957. They are buried in Maple Hill Cemetery.
•••
The following is taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune, August 15, 1953, in George Fisher’s column “Along the Iron Range,” about a month after the judge died.
Anecdotes of a great citizen: the stories that the venerable Judge Martin Hughes told were legion, but not too many of them have been recorded, although “Along the Iron Range” in the past ten years has included many of the favorite ones. The judge died as he was listening to a baseball game over the radio in his home. When life ebbed away, he was sitting in a chair in his familiar position, his right hand cupped over his right ear listening intently to the play-by-play. There were few more ardent baseball fans than Judge Hughes.
He objected to recordings being made of his addresses, although there are some in existence that he did not know about. Some of the finest talks he made in recent years were delivered before the Elks last year on Flag Day and before the Rotary Club on Constitution Day.
Judge Hughes tender and kind devotion for Mrs. Hughes was displayed in the home and at events where both were present. He was an admirer of the home and 90 percent of his talks always dwelt on the foundation of rightful living being originated in the home, around the fireside, at the family heart where parents and children joined in devotions and cemented the family union.
Beautiful editorial tributes to Judge Hughes came from the editorial pens of Bert Pearson of the Mesaba Daily News and from the editorial pages of the Duluth News Tribune-Herald.
Two of Hibbing’s greatest baseball devotees, the late Paddy Mulholland and now Judge Martin Hughes have crossed the home plate. Hibbing will miss the pioneer stories of such men.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.