One of the best things about researching the past is what is often unexpectedly discovered! A person goes searching in old newspapers looking for an obituary, and is wonderfully distracted looking at the newspaper’s ads! Or maybe the person is looking for a famous picture, but ends up reading a fascinating editorial instead.
Yes, that’s what makes researching fun — and frustrating!
While looking for background information for articles, I will often come across articles on topics I had never even thought to consider. Then, too, I sometimes find brief articles that are interesting but don’t lend themselves to a story for the entire “Years of Yore” page.
What to do with these interesting but too-short articles? How about gathering them together under a theme?
So today I hope you enjoy reading an assortment of such articles that all came from the Hibbing Daily Tribune 100 years ago in March 1920. Oh, and one from February, too!
•••
This first article was published on February 19, 1920. Today, our kitchen freezers supply us with all the ice we need year ‘round. But remember, 100 years ago that was not true. If you wanted ice in the summer, it was necessary to cut it out of the frozen lakes in the winter and store it, often in straw piles in dark, cool caves or barns, for the summer.
Need Not Fear Ice Shortage
Hibbing will not face an ice shortage such as it experienced last year during the summer months.
With the weather conditions more favorable than it has been in many years, local ice dealers report that the ice crop is sufficient to meet all demands without any importation from outside points.
One local ice dealer states that he has contracted for 130 cars of ice from Majestic which is near Wolf on the Duluth, Missabe railroad line.
The ice is several inches thicker than last winter and is of a pure quality. There is very little ice cutting in the immediate vicinity of Hibbing by local ice dealers, but there is some cutting at Sturgeon Lake and at Rock Lake by individuals.
•••
The Hibbing Commercial Club was the forerunner of the contemporary Chamber of Commerce. It is clear, when looking through newspapers and other records of Hibbing in the first half of the 20th Century, that the Commercial Club was an active group.
The following article appeared in the newspaper on March 3, 1920. In previous months, the move of the town and the effect on businesses had been a persistent topic of discussion. But in March 1920, a few other topics also held members’ attention.
Commercial Club Holds Monthly Meeting
The monthly meeting of the Hibbing Commercial Club last night was a rousing affair with an attendance of 58 members.
Perhaps the most important action taken was the decision to ask the Village Council to submit to a vote of the people at the annual village election next Tuesday the “daylight saving question.” The question to be submitted, in case the Village Council deems submission practicable, is not whether the clocks of the village shall be turned back an hour during the spring and summer, but whether stores, businesses, factories, mines, etc., shall begin an hour earlier in the morning and quit an hour earlier in the afternoon.
The busses and the street cars will run on the same schedule, the morning train for Duluth will leave at 7:30 and the noon train at 12:00, just as they now do. But if a person has been going to work at eight o’clock in the morning and quitting at five in the afternoon, under the plan as proposed that person will go to work at seven in the morning and quit at four in the afternoon. Stores that now close at six will close at five. Banks currently open at nine and close at three. Under the proposal, they will open at eight and close at two. Schools will open at eight and close at three.
If the plan is finally adopted, it will prevail from Monday morning May 8, to Saturday night October 30.
Also discussed was the matter of moving Hibbing’s “first log house,” now in imminent danger of falling into the Seller’s pit, to Bennett Park. This issue was referred to the Old Settlers’ Association with the recommendation that the house be moved if it can be done at a reasonable expense.
The postponed (due to weather) Community Banquet was re-set for Thursday evening, April 15.
•••
The passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920 gave American women the right to vote in all elections. In Minnesota, women had been voting since the 1870’s in elections pertaining to local schools. Gaining full voting rights was a long struggle for women. As the year 1920 began, it was now time to get all women (including those who had opposed getting the right to vote!) to the polls in elections local and national.
Hibbing has a fine history of women being active in politics. The following article is from the Hibbing Daily Tribune on March 6, 1920.
Women Meet This Evening
Women of Hibbing will be addressed by Judge Martin Hughes tonight on the part they should play in politics with the 19th Amendment ratification about to happen. The meeting will be held in the club rooms of the library.
Hibbing has been canvassed and women have been urged to attend the meeting. Since the women will be granted the state and national franchise within a short time, they have been asked to pay particular attention to political matters.
The meeting tonight will be open to all women of Hibbing who are prospective voters.
•••
And finally, here’s an article for all you of Irish ancestry and those who enjoy a “wee bit o’ the green” each year in March! This article is from the Hibbing Daily Tribune on March 15, 1920.
Mayor Power Will Preside
A St. Patrick’s program and entertainment will be given at the Hibbing Armory in the city hall on Wednesday, March 17, beginning at 8:30 in the evening. The entertainment will be given under the auspices of the Friends of Irish Freedom, and everybody is extended a cordial welcome. The program follows:
Piano Solo: Miss Louise Kaiser
Song: Miss Pauline Keane
Reading: Miss Elizabeth Casey
Irish Jig: Miss Annie O’Neil
Irish Song: Miss Elizabeth Lambert
Honorable Solon L. Perrin, judge of the Superior Court of Superior, Wisconsin, will deliver an address. Judge Perrin is one of Wisconsin’s leading citizens and ablest judges. He is a fluent and forceful speaker and profound thinker. He has an almost inexhaustible fund of information as to Irish affairs. Everyone should hear Judge Perrin’s address, in which the story of Ireland will be told by one who is entirely familiar with it, and capable of telling it entertainingly and convincingly.
No admission will be charged. Mayor Victor L. Power will preside at the meeting.
- - -
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1919
September 3, 1919
Yesterday proved a busy day for Judge T.S. Silliman in the municipal court. Five were arraigned for speeding and violating the traffic ordinances. Two were tried for gambling and another for carrying concealed weapons. All cases were disposed of yesterday and fines ranged from $1.50 to $100.00.
1920
January 14, 1920
A fire starting presumably from spontaneous combustion in the workroom of the Lekve Tailor Shop did considerable damage. The smell of smoke aroused Mr. and Mrs. Lekve who live upstairs and they gave the alarm. When the firemen from Station Number 1, right across the street from the burning shop, arrived they found the rear of the building full of smoke. The fire was eating its way up a partition into another building when chemicals were turned on it. Dresses and suits which had been pressed and cleaned were hanging on a rack and were damaged by fire and smoke. The building is one of Hibbing’s oldest.
1968
Dance tonight to the music of “The Vendors” starting at 9:30 p.m. at the Garden Lounge in Downtown Hibbing. Enjoy your favorite beverage, meet your friends, and dance until 1:00 a.m.!
